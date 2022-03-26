UPDATE: Local man wanted in alleged rape of a minor arrested Saturday, in custody

A local man wanted by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on child sex crime charges was apprehended and arrested two days after authorities issued a public call to locate him.

Eddie Monroe Crawford, 41, was placed under arrest around 5 p.m. on March 25, according to a release Saturday night from OCSO spokesperson Lt. Becky Jones. He is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.

OCSO thanked the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from surrounding jurisdictions, the citizens and the media for assistance in locating Crawford.

On March 23, OCSO received information regarding a possible sexual assault of a minor child that occurred in Orange County.

A joint investigation was conducted with Greene County Sheriff’s Office, which found reported crimes occurred in both jurisdictions.

Crawford was charged with rape, forcible sodomy and other sexually violent crimes, according to Jones. His last known address was in the 28000 block of Bellewood Acres Lane in the Rhoadesville area of Orange County. Crawford has also lived in the Bacon Hollow Rd. area of Greene County.

Additional charges were expected in Orange County and Greene County, Jones said.

Crawford is known to carry a firearm and was said to be considered armed and dangerous, authorities stated in the initial release, advising citizens to not approach him.