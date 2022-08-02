UPDATE: Local men arrested in Reva drive-by shooting

Two local men were arrested are being held on charges following a reported drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon near Reva.

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 2:53 p.m. on July 30 to the 15000 block of Oakland Road for the shooting report and found shell casings on the ground, according to an agency release.

Based on the investigation, a vehicle description was given out for the suspect vehicle and occupants.

Tips led authorities to nearby Reva Park Market. While responding to the market, a deputy observed the suspect vehicle on Reva Road and conducted at the Holly Hill Farm Road intersection.

Vincent Carter Jr., 25, of Boston, Virginia was identified as the driver and Duwonn Wilkins, 23, of Reva as the passenger, the sheriff’s office said.

During the traffic stop, two 9mm handguns were located in the vehicle.

Carter was arrested for DUI.

Wilkins was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for court in Portsmouth. Arrest warrants were also obtained for Wilkins, the vehicle's passenger, for brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Both men were held without bond eligibility, the sheriff's office said.