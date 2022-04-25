UPDATE: Mitchells resident arrested in California in Christmas Eve shooting of Pa. man

The Culpeper County resident wanted in a graphic shooting during a local Christmas Eve party was taken into custody last week in California.

Adrian Castaneda Cortes, 28, was sought by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting a Reading, Pa. man in both of his knees at the holiday gathering Dec. 24, 2021 in southern Culpeper County.

The incident occurred at a residence in the farming village of Mitchells over the course of a large party with multiple out-of-state guests, friends, and family members, police said.

Deputies performed lifesaving procedures on the injured man before he was flown to a trauma center. CCSO described the shooting victim as being Hispanic and from Pennsylvania.

CCSO charged Cortes with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the incident at his residence in the 25000 block of Somerville Road. Cortes’ last known address was Somerville Road, police said.

CCSO posted on Facebook the man was taken into custody April 21 in California, less than four months after Crime Solvers published its wanted poster for Cortes. He is going to be extradited back to Virginia, a sheriff's office spokesman said Monday.

CCSO declined to release details on the specific location and circumstances of Cortes' arrest, saying more would be released to the public once Cortes is extradited.

The agency described the shooting suspect as being a Hispanic male, 5’7” and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

