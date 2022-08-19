Warrenton pilot charged for flying too low over Lake of the Woods

A Warrenton pilot has been charged with a misdemeanor after authorities say he flew too low over the lake in a gated community in Locust Grove.

A plane traveled at a height of less than 100 feet over Lake of the Woods in Orange County around 2:05 p.m. on July 10, according to a release Thursday from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation identified the pilot as 65-year-old James W. Jelinek Jr.

The Sheriff’s Office charged him with reckless operation of an aircraft, a misdemeanor.

Jelinek is slated in Orange General District Court Aug. 26 for his first appearance. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Deputy Ron Kesner or Major Michael LaCasse at 540/672-1200.