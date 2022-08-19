Warrenton pilot charged with flying too low over Lake of the Woods

A Warrenton pilot has been charged with a misdemeanor after authorities say he flew too low over a gated community's lake in eastern Orange County.

A plane traveled at a height of less than 100 feet over Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove about 2:05 p.m. July 10, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation identified the pilot as 65-year-old James W. Jelinek Jr., the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Jelinek with reckless operation of an aircraft, a misdemeanor.

Jelinek is slated to appear in Orange General District Court on Aug. 26 for his first appearance.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Deputy Ron Kesner or Maj. Michael LaCasse at 540-672-1200.