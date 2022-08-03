Warrenton woman charged with attempted murder in shooting Sunday in Bealeton

A Warrenton woman is in custody, charged with attempted second-degree murder after police say she shot an acquaintance at a Bealeton home.

Jeannie Dolores Whitt, 45, was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling Sunday night.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 9:19 p.m. July 31 about the shooting at 7182 Covingtons Corner Road. Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the agency said in a statement.

Sheriff's deputies and fire and rescue rendered aid, and the victim was transported to a trauma center.

After interviews with several witnesses on scene, it was determined there was an argument between two parties at the residence.

The Sheriff's Office said Whitt fired a bullet from a handgun outside the residence and through a glass door.

The investigation continues.

Whitt is being held in the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond eligibility.