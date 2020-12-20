COMMENTARY: Culpeper Human Services needs help keeping local families warm

Unfortunately, there are individuals and families who struggle to keep their homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer and we need your continued support. Culpeper Human Services (CHS) is asking that you consider making a monetary contribution to our “Keep A Family Warm” program to continue to assist these families and be a part of the goodwill of the season. And only if you yourself have the ability to do so.

All money donated goes directly to help those in need, and no money is used for administrative costs. Can we count on you to be part of this effort?

Any amount will be greatly appreciated not only by us, but especially the recipients. If you are so inclined, please send your tax-deductible donation to: Culpeper Human Services, ATTN: Doris Clatterbuck at P. O. Box 1355, Culpeper, Virginia 22701. Please know that your contribution will help make our community a better place for everyone. We ask that you indicate “Keep A Family Warm” on your check in the memo section and a receipt will be mailed to you. Thanks for your kind support and we wish you and yours a very safe and happy holiday season.

Lisa A. Peacock is Director of Culpeper Human Services.