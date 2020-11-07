Community invited to judge PEC Photo Contest finalists

Finalists in the Piedmont Environmental Council’s 11th annual Photo Contest will be announced on Monday, Nov. 9.

From then through Sunday, Nov. 22, community members are invited to view the images and vote for their favorites to win. Beginning Nov. 9, the photos can be viewed and votes placed at pecva.org/photovote.

“We were thrilled at the number of stunning images submitted to this year’s contest,” said Hugh Kenny, the PEC’s contest coordinator. “They help us tell important stories and connect people with this beautiful place in new and exciting ways. Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo.”

The staff of the regional conservation group, which is based in Warrenton, and local photographers have chosen five finalists for each of four categories: Beautiful Landscapes and Streetscapes, Native Plants and Wildlife, Wonderful Waters, and Youth.

All finalists will receive a one-year PEC membership and have their work featured in PEC’s online and/or print publications.

Winners in each adult category will receive a $75 gift certificate to a nearby restaurant participating in PEC’s “Buy Fresh Buy Local” program.

The Youth Category winner will receive their choice of a $75 iTunes, Google Play, or Amazon gift card.