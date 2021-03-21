Culpeper community briefs for March 21, 2021

Rules of Civility & Decent Behavior workshop Celebrate “Common Courtesy Day” in a virtual event happening at 1 p.m. today, March 21 at https://fb.me/e/210kvv0Xy sponsored by Washington Heritage Museums of Fredericksburg.
When George Washington was 14-years-old he copied “The Rules of Civility.” What were the Rules of Civility and how can they be applied in the 21st-century? This family friendly event will highlight the Rules of Civility. Event activities will be at WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.
A hardbound book of the “Rules of Civility” is for sale in the Museum Store at the Mary Washington House. Members get a discount.
Local government meetings this weekThe Culpeper County School Board will hold a business work session 6 to 9 p.m. this Monday, March 22 in the CCHS studio.
The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Tuesday, March 23 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St., followed at 10 a.m. with Public Safety, Public Works, Planning & Community Development Committee.
At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24 the town Light and Power and Water and Wastewater Committee will meet in the Economic Development Center. The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Culpeper Town Council will convene at 10:30 a.m. on March 24 in the economic development center for a special meeting to review FY22 proposed departmental budgets and the fine and fee schedule.
The Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. this Wednesday in the economic development center.
The Town Planning Commission will hold a Work Session at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 25 in the Economic Development Center. Also on Thursday, at 2:30 p.m., the Public Transportation Board will meet at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct.
In addition, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, the Joint Board of Zoning Appeals will convene for a meeting in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
CCPS pre-k and kindergarten registration Preschool and kindergarten registration for children attending Culpeper County Public Schools begins April 12. Children entering kindergarten this fall must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 30, 2021. Preschool children must be 4 years of age or turn 4 on or before September 30, 2021, and meet the VPI income requirements are eligible to apply for preschool. Preschool students may be approved for the program after verification of income requirements.
Parents and guardians are asked to register their children at culpeperschools.org. Call the CCPS Transportation Office at 540/825-5446 to confirm your child’s school. Parents must have the following information to register their student:
•The child’s original birth certificate (Don’t have one? School officials can help with the application process).
•The child’s immunization record that lists all shots the child has received to date.
•The child’s physical must be completed less than one year from the first day of school by a Virginia physician.
•Proof of residency – this may be a current utility bill, lease agreement, mortgage agreement, etc.
•Custody papers – court issued
•Social security number – if child has one
School attendance for 5-year-olds is not compulsory. If a parent wishes to wait until the child is 6-years-old to register for kindergarten, the Division Superintendent must be notified in writing. The address is Division Superintendent, Culpeper County Public Schools, 450 Radio Lane, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Health regulations require that all students must receive at least one dose of each of the vaccines required by the State Board of Health for attending school and that the student has a plan for completion of his/her requirements within the next 90 days (conditional enrollment). Parents must have the immunization record or shot card. For information, contact the Culpeper County School Board office at 825-3677.