Culpeper community briefs for March 21, 2021

Culpeper Town Council will convene at 10:30 a.m. on March 24 in the economic development center for a special meeting to review FY22 proposed departmental budgets and the fine and fee schedule.

The Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. this Wednesday in the economic development center.

The Town Planning Commission will hold a Work Session at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 25 in the Economic Development Center. Also on Thursday, at 2:30 p.m., the Public Transportation Board will meet at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct.

In addition, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, the Joint Board of Zoning Appeals will convene for a meeting in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

CCPS pre-k and kindergarten registration Preschool and kindergarten registration for children attending Culpeper County Public Schools begins April 12. Children entering kindergarten this fall must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 30, 2021. Preschool children must be 4 years of age or turn 4 on or before September 30, 2021, and meet the VPI income requirements are eligible to apply for preschool. Preschool students may be approved for the program after verification of income requirements.