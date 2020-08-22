Culpeper's Main Street to be closed for repair work this week

Road repair work will close Main Street in Culpeper on Monday, Aug. 24, to replace temporary patches with permanent asphalt material between the Edmondson intersection and Sperryville Pike.
According to a news release Friday from Culpeper Public Works, the project is expected to continue through Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.
To ensure safety, the department said Main Street will be closed temporarily, as well as single lane closures with lane shifts at times. Parking in that area on Main Street will be limited while the work is being completed.
All loading zones will remain open during the operation.
Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes as possible. Questions may be directed to the Culpeper Public Works Department, 540/825-0285.