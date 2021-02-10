Laurie Berkner presents families with Valentine's Day concert online

This Valentine’s Day, families will have an opportunity to experience a live virtual concert by award-winning children’s entertainer Laurie Berkner, who has brought delight and treasured memories to preschoolers and parents alike for more than 20 years, in the comfort of their own living rooms.

Just as her on-site concerts have had young audiences dancing in the aisles, motioning to the lyrics and singing along, the Valentine’s Day show is chock-full of interactive elements and exciting engagement. Her uplifting songs will also allow grown-ups to tap into the part of their heart where even everyday moments are imbued with enchantment.

Berkner will lead families through a rollicking, fun-filled celebration with two concerts on Sunday, and guests may choose attend both. “Doors will open” an hour in advance with a pre-show session in the virtual lobby. In preparation for the concert, guests can download a template for a valentine that they can color and proudly display during a later sharing session, and kids are invited to bring a simple instrument, a stuffed animal and a mask as their personal props for variety of songs. Families can add more excitement to the party by decorating the living room, wearing a Valentine’s Day outfit or preparing a special treat from recipes provided on the website.