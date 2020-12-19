 Skip to main content
LETTER: Violence in D.C. and racial justice
Thousands of Proud Boys and their comrades in violence poured through DC the weekend of December 13, wreaking havoc, burning churches, destroying property, stabbing four people and wounding eight police officers, one seriously. Yet where are the news stories, the cries of outrage, the “How does this help?” criticisms, the demands for law and order that we heard throughout last summer’s peaceful BLM protests?

Seems like when it’s white boys, it’s only crickets. To my fellow white people, if we are sincere in wanting our nation to achieve racial justice and harmony, it is on us.

Carolyn Walker

Culpeper

