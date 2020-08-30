Rapper uses lockdown to record a new album, find a new sound

Quarantine has proved challenging for performing artists, but it has also given musicians an opportunity to create new material in the studio without the pressure of live gigs. Hip-hop artist Zane Neale had planned a busy East Coast tour in June and July, but when that was canceled, he retreated to his home studio in Nashville where he attends Middle Tennessee State University. Along with fellow Fredericksburg native Zakk Davis and Neale’s housemate, producer Jack Johns, he recorded his new album “Life in a Spiral.”
The album shows Neale’s growth both as an artist and sound engineer—reflecting his university training, where he is getting ready for his senior year. Neale took a free approach to creating his new songs.
“When we record, I just step up to the mic and we all kind of pitch in ideas,” said Neale. “I don’t really write anything down. Whatever comes out comes out. We have a studio in our house. We just did it in our room, basically.”
Neale started out as a member of Flight Boiis along with Davis. They created uplifting Christian rap and made several videos in St. George’s Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg. Since then, he has moved on from strictly Christian music.
“I wanted to reach a broader area,” said Neale. “I just say whatever’s going on in my mind and is going on in life right now. The thing with Christian music is you can only reach a specific group of people. Even Kanye as an example—he went out into the secular world and had all these fans and then dropped a massive Christian record and reached all those people that the Christian artists couldn’t reach. I’m still going to make Christian music.”
Neale credits Johns with helping him expand his sound on “Life in a Spiral.” Johns is also a proficient guitarist, and added some live instruments to the album.
“He plays at a hundred different churches,” said Neale. “I definitely want to incorporate live instruments a lot more in the next project … . We tell him what we want, and he can make it come to life. That’s the first time I was able to do that on songs.”
The idea of combining live musicians with programmed beats and tracks was an idea Neale was already pursuing. His canceled summer tour had been planned with a live band joining him for shows.
“We had a drummer, keyboard and bass, and my roommate plays guitar,” said Neale. “We rehearsed a few times. We would have tracks in the background. We would still have some of those electronic sounds going on, but we would take the trap drums out and replace it with a real live set. They were easy to work with. I’m excited about that. Hopefully we can do it one day.”
Davis had been studying film at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania. While attending school, he helped create videos for Christian metal bands Disciple and Firefight. With all classes going online, he decided to take a gap year and work on his own film projects and collaborate on music with Neale. Davis flew down to Nashville about once a month to help record the new album.
“I helped out more as a writer,” said Davis. “I helped him write some of it and just throw in my ideas.”
Neale’s classes in sound engineering at Middle Tennessee have inspired his creativity. His teachers include Frank Baird, who was a live audio engineer for Elton John and Madonna, and Daudi Fletcher, who has done audio engineering for Snoop Dogg. After graduation next year, Neale plans to pursue a career in music, producing his own music and producing for others.
“I think I can have two paths: the artist path and the engineering path. But ultimately I just want to engineer for myself if the artist thing works out,” said Neale.
Neale and Davis consider “Life in a Spiral” to be a breakout album. They tried to make a change from previous projects and try out new ideas.
“I feel like the last album was very much what every other rap album is,” said Davis. “With this one, we wanted to see what we could do differently. There are so many rappers nowadays, we’re trying to find something different to make it stand out against all the other people.”
“It took a while to find this sound,” said Neale. “Every album we did sounds different. I like this. I like the darkness of it, it’s a bunch of different elements that all come together in it and I think they go together really well.”
The new album title refers to the unusual and confusing year that everyone has been experiencing.
“So we took off of that kind of energy,” said Davis. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. I feel like with what’s going on, things don’t have to fit into genres anymore. It opened up a whole new world of things so people are more ready for the unexpected.”
Stephen Hu contributes to The Free Lance-Star.
