CTEC programs, courses via Germanna Community College

1. CTEC high school program offerings in conjunction with Germanna Community College during the high-school day:
-Automotive Technician
-Automotive Diagnostician
-Computer-Aided Drafting and Design (CADD)
-IT/Cybersecurity
-Nurse Aid
-Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
-CORE Craft
-Plumbing – Level 1 & 2
-Electrical – Level 1 & 2
-HVAC – Level 1 & 2
-Industrial Maintenance
-OSHA 10
-OSHA 30
-Introduction to Surveying
-Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Part 107
2. Germanna Community College (credit and non-credit) offerings at CTEC (in the evenings after the Culpeper County Public Schools day):
-Automotive Technician
-Automotive Diagnostician
-Computer-Aided Drafting and Design (CADD)
-IT/Cybersecurity
-Nurse Aid
-Medication Aide
-Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
-CORE Craft
-Plumbing – Levels 1, 2 and 3
-Electrical – Levels 1, 2 and 3
-HVAC – Levels 1, 2 and 3
-Industrial Maintenance
-Masonry (future program)
3. CTEC High School Course Offerings – developed in conjunction with Germanna (courses for the programs listed above):
-Automotive – Technician and Diagnostician
-AUT100 Intro to Auto
-AUT111 Engines I
-AUT112 Engines II
-AUT136 Vehicle Inspection
-AUT121 Fuel sys I
-AUT122 Fuel sys II
-AUT141 Powertrains I
-AUT236 HVAC
-AUT241 Electrical I
-AUT245 Electronics/Emissions
-AUT266 Suspension & Brakes I
-AUT267 Suspension & Brakes II
-CADD
-Computer Aided Drafting and Design I
-Computer Aided Drafting and Design II
-IT/Cybersecurity
-CompTIA A+ Operating Systems
-CompTIA A+ Hardware
-Nurse Aid
-HCT 101 Health Care Technician I
-HCT 102 Health Care Technician II
-HCT 115 Medication Administration Training
-Emergency Medical Services
-EMS 111 Emergency Medical Technician
-EMS 120 Emergency Medical Technician (Clinical)
-CORE Craft
-NCCER Certification Course
-Plumbing
-Plumbing Level I
-Plumbing Level II
-Electrical
-Electrical Level I
-Electrical Level II