 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CTEC programs, courses via Germanna Community College
0 comments

CTEC programs, courses via Germanna Community College

  • 0

1. CTEC high school program offerings in conjunction with Germanna Community College during the high-school day:

-Automotive Technician

-Automotive Diagnostician

-Computer-Aided Drafting and Design (CADD)

-IT/Cybersecurity

-Nurse Aid

-Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

-CORE Craft

-Plumbing – Level 1 & 2

-Electrical – Level 1 & 2

-HVAC – Level 1 & 2

-Industrial Maintenance

-OSHA 10

-OSHA 30

-Introduction to Surveying

-Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Part 107

2. Germanna Community College (credit and non-credit) offerings at CTEC (in the evenings after the Culpeper County Public Schools day):

-Automotive Technician

-Automotive Diagnostician

-Computer-Aided Drafting and Design (CADD)

-IT/Cybersecurity

-Nurse Aid

-Medication Aide

-Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

-CORE Craft

-Plumbing – Levels 1, 2 and 3

-Electrical – Levels 1, 2 and 3

-HVAC – Levels 1, 2 and 3

-Industrial Maintenance

-Masonry (future program)

3. CTEC High School Course Offerings – developed in conjunction with Germanna (courses for the programs listed above):

-Automotive – Technician and Diagnostician

-AUT100 Intro to Auto

-AUT111 Engines I

-AUT112 Engines II

-AUT136 Vehicle Inspection

-AUT121 Fuel sys I

-AUT122 Fuel sys II

-AUT141 Powertrains I

-AUT236 HVAC

-AUT241 Electrical I

-AUT245 Electronics/Emissions

-AUT266 Suspension & Brakes I

-AUT267 Suspension & Brakes II

-CADD

-Computer Aided Drafting and Design I

-Computer Aided Drafting and Design II

-IT/Cybersecurity

-CompTIA A+ Operating Systems

-CompTIA A+ Hardware

-Nurse Aid

-HCT 101 Health Care Technician I

-HCT 102 Health Care Technician II

-HCT 115 Medication Administration Training

-Emergency Medical Services

-EMS 111 Emergency Medical Technician

-EMS 120 Emergency Medical Technician (Clinical)

-CORE Craft

-NCCER Certification Course

-Plumbing

-Plumbing Level I

-Plumbing Level II

-Electrical

-Electrical Level I

-Electrical Level II

-HVAC

-HVAC Level I

-HVAC Level II

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Latest News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News