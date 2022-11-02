Culpeper approves new design for sports complex parking lot

Culpeper County will move forward with a new design for a new parking lot that will serve customers of the Culpeper Sports Complex after approval came from the county’s board of supervisors at its November 1 meeting.

The new parking lot would be located near the complex’s fieldhouse and would add an additional 127 parking spaces to the already existing 636 parking spaces. The parking lot design was created by Hinchey and Baines, a professional civil engineering firm based in downtown Culpeper.

According to information provided by the county, the cost for the design of the new parking lot would be $24,000, the funds for the project would be transferred from the county’s Capital Improvement Project fund which was originally earmarked for improvements for county trails. The funds would also cover the cost of a previous design for a parking lot that didn’t come to fruition.

The cost of the design would cover items such as a survey for topographic and existing conditions of the 2.5-acre site where the lot would be constructed, a plan of the actual construction of the lot, and meetings between the firm, the county and the owners of the complex.

The parking lot would be set next to a new pool that is scheduled to be constructed, the pool’s location is where the previous parking lot project was to be set. According to the county’s Parks and Recreation Department Director Thomas Hardy the decision was made to pair the pool with the fieldhouse to allow easier access to customers.

An estimate made by the county should the parking lot be approved sets the cost of construction at $500,000. That sum is not currently marked in the budget according to information provided by Culpeper County.

Should the project move forward the county plans to start reviewing bids for the project as a package deal with a new parking lot located behind the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Department.

The package bid is scheduled to be released in January 2023, the county is expected to receive a bid for construction in time for the spring paving season.

The 59-acre Culpeper Sports Complex opened in 2005 with an estimated cost of $4.4 million to complete, the complex receives over 350,000 per year that come to watch several different sporting events. Accommodations on the complex include three fields for football, lacrosse and rugby, four little league fields, two softball fields, one little league field, and six soccer fields.

According to Hardy two of the fields were initially designated to be parking lots in the planning stages of the complex but were changed to playing fields before construction began.

The complex also offers the Bright Spot Playground, the Five Senses Garden, a 2.24-mile multi-use trail, a meditation labyrinth and other amenities.

The Culpeper Sports Complex is located at 16358 Competition Drive off Cyclone Way in Culpeper.