Community Conversations today in Locust Grove, Bealeton

Aging Together Community Conversations will continue today at 10 a.m. at Lake of the Woods and at 2:30 p.m. in the Bealeton Library.

The listening session tour ends with a final stop at 1 p.m. on April 27 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rappahannock County.

Those who are not a Lake of the Woods residents should register at agingtogether.org to have their name added to the list at the guardhouse for today’s session.

Every three years, Aging Together hosts the conversations in order to determine current gaps in services and resources in the five-county region.

The results will help Aging Together prioritize activities and focus for the next three years. Aging Together will continue to partner with other organizations and coalitions to galvanize action in the form of new ideas, ventures and missions in response to the Community Conversations.

Culpeper County Conference: Business Breakouts today

Small business owners are invited to attend free break-out sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Daniel Technology Center at the first-ever Culpeper County Conference.

Start the day with a two-hour workshop on QuickBooks and recordkeeping, customer-center sales or a marketing plan that works for their business.

In the afternoon choose from hour-long classes on: available money through Community Investment Collaborative, why all businesses need to be concerned about cybersecurity or practical tools to help businesses. Lunch is included.

Register at CulpeperConference.com.

Capital Wing hangar sale at Saturday open house

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is cleaning out its hangar at Culpeper Regional Airport and will be having a “Hangar Sale” 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday as part of the open house festivities.

They will be selling dozens of aircraft instruments, some with specification sheets, that are not plastic replicas but original, authentic implements removed from warbirds and civilian airplanes. They make great gifts for a “warbird nut” or a unique coffee table center piece, according to a CAR release.

While at the Capital Wing Open House April 29, visitors can take rides in one of three WWII warbirds, get up close to other warbirds, including a Japanese Fuji LM-1 — one of only three flying in the world — and see a demonstration flight at noon of a French Alouette, the world’s first gas turbine powered helicopter.

The public is encouraged to bring children and grandchildren who can climb inside the Martin B-26 machine-gun turret, ride in a Ural motorcycle sidecar, or go home with an airplane model from the PX.

Advance tickets for warbird rides are at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org and any flights not booked in advance will be available on site the day of the event.

The mission of the Capital Wing is to “Keep ‘Em Flying” to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew our WWII warbirds. The Capital Wing is a non-profit organization staffed entirely by volunteers. Contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.

Leadership honor society inducts local students

Omicron Delta Kappa, a National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 787 new initiates from 32 universities in March, including a few local students.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience among the five pillars and embrace the honor society’s ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Local students inducted were: Stephen Stalker of Ruckersville, Old Dominion University; Amy Roth of Warrenton, Old Dominion University; and Joseph Dowell of Castleton, William & Mary.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington on Dec. 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the Society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level.

Regional Commission names new board members

Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission recently selected board members for a new term which began March 1. Terms are for one year and officers may be re-elected for a second term.

Fred Catlin, Town of Washington Vice-Mayor was elected Chair; Robert Coiner, Town of Gordonsville Mayor, was elected Vice-Chair; John Egertson, Culpeper County Administrator was elected Treasurer; and At-Large Executive Committee members elected were Paul McCulla, Fauquier County Administrator, Meaghan Taylor, Town of Culpeper Councilmember and Past Chair and Theodore Voorhees, Orange County Administrator.

The RRRC Board will meet at 1 p.m. today in the Town of Culpeper office on Southridge Parkway.

Give Local Piedmont portal is now open

Early giving is now open for Give Local Piedmont, a one-day regional charitable event of Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, happening May 9.

Search all participating nonprofits in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock by their name, location or category of service to select a gift recipient at givelocalpiedmont.org. Nonprofits can also register on the site.

Every one of the organizations is doing important work accomplished by committed, passionate folks directly involved in strengthening the Communities of the Northern Piedmont, a release stated.