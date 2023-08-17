The Castaways tonight

at 3rd Thursdays

The 20th Anniversary of the 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series ends tonight with The Castaways, part of the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame. The fun runs 5 to 9 p.m. down at the Culpeper Depot.

Ticketed attendees can enjoy quality live music, delicious food vendors, refreshing adult beverages, a kid’s corner and more. Ages 21 and younger get in free. Tickets are $10 at the gate.

Like and follow Culpeper Renaissance on Facebook or Instagram, see culpeperdowntown.com, crievents@culpeperdowntown.com and 540/825-4416.

Girls on the Run prom night fundraiser

Adult Prom Night is 6-11 p.m. this Saturday night at Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper.

No Excuse Mom Culpeper is hosting the night of dancing Aug. 19 in support of Girls on the Run Piedmont. Both groups are focused on fitness, empowerment and fun.

An adult prom is a chance for adults to get dressed up (business casual to semi-formal) and enjoy a nice meal by Pepper’s Grill and then to spend the evening dancing and making memories, according to Dave Foster at Mountain Run Winery.

“Think of it as the perfect ‘date night’ experience, without all the baggage of a High School prom. There will be a great local DJ Javiwood, dance off, photo ops and more, all to support the Girls on the Run Piedmont charity,” he posted.

Tickets are $50 and on sale now.

Hero’s Bridge traveling exhibit final week

This week is the last chance to see the travelling exhibit “Guardians of Freedom” at the Museum of Culpeper History.

Developed by Hero’s Bridge Veteran Support Services of Warrenton, this gallery shares portraits and stories of veterans of conflicts from WWII to the present who live in the area.

Veterans admitted free to the museum during the exhibit run until August 18. The Museum of Culpeper History is located in the Depot on Commerce Street.

Family Art Expo at

SEE Recovery Center

S.E.E. Recovery Center of Encompass Community Supports (formerly Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services) released its August schedule at rrcsb.org/see_calendar.

This month’s highlights include a Family Art Expo 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the center, located at 710 U.S. Ave. in Culpeper.

Participate at three art stations for tie-dyeing, painting and magnet making. Pizza, ice pops and beverages included at this free event, all are welcome, no RSVP needed. The community’s art will be proudly displayed at the S.E.E. Recovery Center Aug. 26-Sept. 1. At 1 p.m. Mondays at the center is Seeking Safety, designed for co-occurring PTSD and substance use to assist individuals in discontinuing substance use, letting go of dangerous relationships, and gaining control over extreme symptoms as dissociation and self-harm.

At 4 p.m. Tuesdays is Journaling Group: learn how journaling may relieve depression and symptoms of anxiety, as well as boost immunity, gratitude and learning and critical thinking skills.

At 2 p.m. Wednesdays in the center is a Mindfulness Group to explore a different form of mindfulness and learn how it can be applied to reduce anxiety and depression. Mindfulness is more than meditation. Evidence from the National Institute of Health has shown that mindfulness can lower blood pressure, improve sleep, and assist in coping with pain.

The S.E.E. Recovery Center of Encompass Community Supports offers an array of recovery-oriented groups, meetings and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance use recovery. A staff member is available 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday to assist with attending appropriate groups or other services. Contact 540/825-3366 or SEERecovery@rrcsb.org

Little Learners today

at the museum

Children ages 2-5 will hear about different types of jobs and talk about what they want to be when they grow up at “Little Learners” happening 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. today at the Museum of Culpeper History.

Little learners will then make a hat at the museum’s interactive series of children’s programming that brings fun facts, objects, and activities out of the past to the families of today. This program is FREE thanks to a Power of Change grant from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

Space is limited, so register in advance at culpepermuseum.com. Contact education@culpepermuseum.com or 540/829-1749.

Ruritan cornhole

tourney at Old Trade

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament at 3 p.m. (practice begins at 2) this Saturday at Old Trade Brewery, located at 13270 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station.

Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family Event outside with playground on site. Registration is $30 per two-person team. Food and refreshments available through the brewery. Cornhole Tournaments take place on third Saturday of the month through October.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. For information and registration form, see jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/825-4192.

Women of the Civil War program in Brandy

Eugene Schmiel will present a program, “Women of the Civil War,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Graffiti House, located at 19484 Brandy Road in Brandy Station, as part of the Brandy Station Foundation lecture series.

Schmiel is a retired U.S. Department of State Foreign Service Officer. The native of Cleveland, Ohio holds a Ph.D. degree in History from Ohio State University. Schmiel is author of, “Civil War Women: Underestimated and indispensable: 50 women who made a difference in the “American Iliad.”

Sunday’s talk is free; donations welcome. brandystationfoundation.com

The Brandy Station Foundation is an all-volunteer non-profit organization which operates the Civil War Graffiti House in Brandy Station.

Volunteer driver opportunity session

Learn more about becoming a volunteer driver to help people with disabilities and senior community members at an Aging Together Volunteer Opportunity Session taking place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24 at the Culpeper Senior Center, located at 710 U.S. Ave.

Attendees will understand more about the needs of their community and discover the benefits of volunteer driving with sign-up opportunities for multiple local organizations.

Free food Saturday at Methodist Church

Empowering Culpeper Food Distribution will be held 9-11 a.m. on Saturday on at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located along Madison Road on Oaklawn Drive. Contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.

Pickin Party in Sumerduck

Sumerduck Ruritan Club will host a Pickin’ Party from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the club, located at 5335 Sumerduck Road in Fauquier County. Jerusalem Ridge will be performing bluegrass at this free event. Doors open at 5:30. Food for sale—hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, desserts, refreshments—plus a 50/50 raffle.