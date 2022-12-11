Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 11, 2022

Sip With Santa & Christmas Market

Death Ridge Brewery is hosting a ‘Sip with Santa’ at 1 p.m. today, Dec. 11.

Free cookies and hot chocolate for kids, BBQ Rescue on site and live music by Shenandoah Drive.

Over at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville, an Outdoor Adventure Holiday Fest and European Christmas Market will take place noon to 7 p.m. today with free free admission and free zipline rides. Featuring a traditional European Christmas market, food and craft vendors, Santa’s workshop, pictures with Santa, dueling ziplines, climbing tower, and bouldering wall.

Division events

Dec. 12-Jan. 2

Calendar from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Dec. 12–Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m.

Dec. 12–CCSB Regular Meeting, County Administration, 6 p.m.

Dec. 14–CCSB Capital Planning Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 20–CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8 a.m.

Dec. 20–Winter Spectacular Concert, Culpeper County High School auditorium, 6 p.m.

Dec. 20–A.G. Richardson Elementary School 4th and 5th Grade Music Concert, Cafeteria, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 22–Jan. 2, 2023–No school for Students and Staff – Winter Break

Culpeper GOP Christmas Party

Culpeper County Republicans will gather for a Christmas party at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Luigi’s Restaurant in Southgate Shopping Center.

Cost is $20/person for the buffet. Pre-pay by check (made out to CCRC, plus employer/company info), cash or credit card. Drop check or cash off at HQ during hours of through mail slot, or mail to P.O. Box 484, Culpeper, 22701.

Commuter service changes name

FAMS One Call Center public transportation has a new name—Regional Transportation Collaborative Mobility Center.

The change is to reflect the group’s growing services, supports and partnerships. RTC Mobility Center provides free transportation, information, referrals, ride coordination and mobility support services for residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

Contact 540/829-5300 and see rtcmc.org

Culpeper Community Christmas Basket helpers

Volunteers are needed at Brandy Station Fire Dept. this coming week to help sort and pack food baskets and toy bags for holiday distribution through Sue Jenkins’ Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program.

From 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, help is needed to sort all the canned food. From 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, help is needed to pack food baskets and toy bags. Then from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16, help is needed carrying food and toys to cars. Volunteers must wear masks.

Students are welcome to volunteer to earn needed community service hours. A Christmas Basket committee member can sign off on the volunteer sheets.

Community services board meeting

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540/825-3100, ext. 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Because We Have Music livestream

Join Kid Pan Alley for another in “Because We Have Music” free livestream series at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 11 featuring Pamela Means, Jonathan Byrd, and host Paul Reisler.

“Singer-songwriter and demigod, Pamela Means, is one of the fiercest guitar players and politically rooted singer-songwriters in the music industry today…Means takes her rightful place among contemporary superstar jazz vocalists such as Cassandra Wilson and Norah Jones,” according to Curve Magazine.

The Chicago Tribune called Byrd, “…one of the top 50 songwriters of the past 50 years.” The songs are deep, the songs are real. Performing Songwriter Magazine wrote, “Jonathan Byrd doesn’t sing songs; he sings truth.”

This concert is a fundraiser for Kid Pan Alley’s songwriting programs for children. All donations are matched by the KPA board of directors. Reserve your space in their Zoom living room at www.bit.ly/k-bwhm.

Freitas guest at Madison GOP Women’s Christmas party

Delegate Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will be guest speaker at Madison County Republican Women’s Christmas Celebration 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.

Special guest will be artist Nina May with music by Jeff Light and Gene Ferrer & Co. A delightful dinner will include roast beef with all the fixings for $25/person. RSVP 540/923-4810 with name, how many attending and phone number. Mail checks payable to MCRW to: MCRW, PO Box 314,Madison, VA 22727. Seating is limited.

Little House

at Seek Lavender

An herbal, floral oasis on the edge of town, Seek Lavender is in the spirit with an upcoming holiday event at The Little House.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, drop by for a delightful holiday shopping experience, complimentary lavender tastes & sips on site, 15528 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper. The USDA Value Added Producer site offers unique lavender gifts of comfort and delight— handmade and farm-made. seeklavender.com

Human Services board meetings

The regular monthly board meetings of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the conference room at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Dr.

CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372. ext 360 at least a week before the meeting in order to accommodate the request.