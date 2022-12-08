Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 9, 2022

Young Alumni Day at Grymes

Grymes Memorial School of Orange celebrated its Annual Young Alumni Day on Nov. 22. The school welcomed nearly 30 recent graduates back to campus to reconnect with friends, provide advice to members of the Class of '23, and participate in fun games.

Dr. Abigail James, class of 1961, was the keynote speaker. She provided insight into the history of Grymes Memorial School, which helped current students and young alumni understand the magnitude of Grymes' 75th Anniversary this year.

Dr. Zhivago, The Thing in Packard Theater

“There’s No Business Like Snow Business” free film series continues this weekend in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

“The Ascent” (International Film Circuit, 1977) screens at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Dec. 9. Soviet partisans try to survive a cold Russian winter, and do so contending with their German Nazi occupiers. B&W, 117 minutes. Russian & German, with English subtitles.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, it’s the legendary “Doctor Zhivago” (MGM, 1965). David Lean’s epic tale of the Russian Revolution but also of loves won and lost during tumultuous times. Omar Sharif and Julie Christie star. Color, 197 minutes.

Return at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 for “The Thing” (Universal, 1982). It’s director John Carpenter’s favorite film, a sentiment echoed by his admirers. Kurt Russell is a member of a U.S. research station in Antarctica (told you there was snow this month) that battle an alien life form. Color, 109 minutes. R rated.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating at the screenings is first-come, first-served basis. Wearing face masks is recommended, and patrons must go through an “airport style” security check. No large parcels, purses or backpacks permitted. Firearms not allowed in the facility or the grounds.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate, the release stated.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world.

Blue Ridge Chorale in Barboursville

The Blue Ridge Chorale will part of the Four County Players Holiday Bazaar taking place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10 at Barboursville Community Park in Orange County.

The local chorale will perform at noon at the special event featuring local crafters, vendors, food and entertainment. See fourcp.org.

Winter Farmers Market on Saturday

The Downtown Culpeper Winter Farmers Market continues Saturday 9 a.m. to noon in the East Davis Street parking lot.

The colder weather market of Culpeper Renaissance will run again on Dec. 17, featuring live music and 13 favorite vendors in attendance.

Shop homemade jams, sauces, pasta, breads, dog treats, hard ciders, coffee, pies, cookies, eggs, beef, chicken, plants, bath products, candles and more. See culpeperdowntown.com.

Santa & Mrs. Claus at the Culpeper Center

The Jolly Old Elf and his better half will take time to sit, visit, pose for photos and hear Christmas wish lists from 6-8 p.m. tonight at Culpeper Center & Suites. Santa will also visit Downtown Culpeper from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Visitor Center in the Depot.

The Heaven's Declare: meteor shower watch party in Lenn Park

Join for a night of star gazing starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Lenn Park in Stevensurg. The Geminids are considered to be one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year, with the possibility of sighting around 150 meteors per hour at its peak.

There will also be a brief video and presentation about God's handiwork in our vast universe, hot drinks, snacks, a bonfire, and several telescopes to view the night sky, according to a release from Mike and Valerie Webb, outreach coordinators at Providence Bible Church.

Dress warmly and bring a chair or blanket to sit on. In case of clouds or rain, this event will be cancelled. Please check the Providence Bible Church in Culpeper Facebook page for updates.