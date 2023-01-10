Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 10, 2023

Free Narcan training tonight at library

NAACP Culpeper Branch is teaming with Rappahannock Rapidan Health District to offer Free Narcan Training for the public 5-7 p.m. tonight in the Culpeper County Library community room.

RRHD’s five counties have a higher rate of fatal opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 than the rate for the entire state as of 2021, according to an NAACP release. Co-sponsors are Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper Overdose Awareness, RRCS SEE Recovery Center, Spirit Works Foundation and S.A.F.E.

Participants will each take home aNarcan spray. Be empowered to save a life for someone who has overdosed from medical or recreational drug use. One spray can reverse the effects of drug overdose while waiting for 911 emergency response. Walk in attendance welcome, RSVP on Event Brite, search NAACP Culpeper Health, Wellness & Advocacy Committee

Community Services board meeting

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting at 4 p.m. today at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Culpeper Town Council meets

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

See agenda and documents at Town of Culpeper Boarddocs.

Dementia friends info session

Aging Together presents a free, one-hour information sesson on how to become part of Dementia Friends at noon today on Zoom.

The local area nonprofit is encouraging everyone to become a Dementia Friend by attending this informal session for tips on how to identify and help someone with dementia. Get the zoom link at agingtogether.org under Programs.

January programs, adult spelling bee

Culpeper County Library has a variety of activities scheduled for January.

Tiny Tots Story Time for infants to age 2 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 featuring songs, stories and activities especially designed for children and their caregivers. Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26.

STEAM Squad for 3rd-5th graders will meet at 4 p.m. on Jan. 24. A special STEAM Squad storytime will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 11 featuring a penguin story and STEAM activity.

Participate in an afternoon of table-top games at 3 p.m. on Jan. 20. Uno, Exploding Kittens, Would You Rather, Pictionary and more. Read to Therapy Dogs will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 for grades K-5.

Finally, an Adult Spelling Bee will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31. Have the mettle to seize Culpeper’s Best Speller crown? Does your vernacular dazzle?

Then join in this friendly competition of words to find out! Prizes awarded to the lucky winners! Registration is required at 540/825-8691. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library and La Bee da Loca.

Community pool on county agenda

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. today, Jan. 10 at county administration, 302 N. Main St.

The Committee will discuss and consider options for the general design of the proposed Culpeper Community Swimming Pool at the Sports Complex.

The Personnel Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m.

Public hearing on data center

Warrenton Town Council will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 on the proposed Amazon data center on Blackwell Road in Warrenton.

The Warrenton Town Planning Commission heard the special use permit application Dec. 20 and recommended denial, according to a release from Piedmont Environmental Council. Tuesday’s town council public hearing will be held at 21 Main St. in Warrenton.

According to PEC, unresolved issues are related to noise, location of the electric infrastructure to serve the site, visual impact on the town’s eastern gateway and overwhelming public opposition to this proposal.

‘Round Up at Register’ at Martin’s

Culpeper County Public Schools is pleased to share The GIANT Company is once again partnering with CCPS School Nutrition Services to help support children in local schools facing food insecurity.

From Jan. 1-Feb. 28, everyone who shops at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores will be invited to “ROUND UP AT THE REGISTER” to support feeding school kids. The GIANT Company will also include CHOICE Rewards points that are converted to grocery dollars.

New this year, Giant/Martin’s will also hold a food donation program Jan. 20- Jan. 30 when nonperishable food items can be dropped off at the Culpeper Martin’s to support the Fill-A-Plate food drive. All donations will directly support CCPS families.

“With the support of this program, CCPS has established a food closet to support families over weekends and other breaks from school when children may not otherwise have access to meals,” said CCPS Spokesperson Laura Hoover. “We have expanded our backpack program and cleared outstanding student lunch debt.”

CCPS Director of Food Service Greg Beamer said the school system appreciates its community partnership with The Giant Company and the program which helps us support families in need.

CCPS looks forward to partnering with The GIANT Company to fight childhood hunger, according to a school system release: “Please join us in supporting and advocating for this program to help ensure no child in CCPS experiences hunger at school or at home.”

Living the Dream Foundation meets

Living the Dream Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Culpeper Holiday Inn Express. Join them for a light dinner and help start planning this year’s events. “Gatekeeper” training and community workshops at the S.E.E. Recovery Center will take place Feb. 25 and the 7th annual 5K and Walk for Hope will be April 22 at Yowell Meadow Park.

Toastmasters open house next week

Culpeper Toastmaster has resumed in-person meetings at Culpeper County Library, according to a recent announcement.

To celebrate the end of virtual meetings during the pandemic, the local nonprofit is hosting an Open House at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, featuring guest speakers Leilani DeWitt, on the D.C.-area Toastmasters leadership team, and Culpeper County Supervisor David Durr, a former Toastmaster.

The public is invited to visit the open house, enjoy refreshments, learn about Toastmasters, and listen to these two superb guest speakers.