Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 15, 2023

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Culpeper Branch NAACP is back with its first in-person event of 2023.

Held virtually during COVID, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 16 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in downtown Culpeper. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and masks are encouraged. Visit naacpculpeper.org for more information.

Virtual Little Washington MLK celebration

Jazz singer Ruby Hayes will headline the 32nd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday observance in Rappahannock County at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. this evening at culpepermedia.org.

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation invites the community to tune in for the virtual program taped at The Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street in Washington, in cooperation with Culpeper Media Network and Claudia Mitchell Fund of Rappahannock Association for Arts in the Community.

Featured local artists will be Bobby G & Friends, Marie Davis, James Daniels, Mike Groves, Archie Borgus III and Michael T. White. Also featured will be Marcia Cole, poet and author, and Wakefield Country Day School students.

New this year will be the recognition of a PEACE Ambassador, awarded to Ms. Kit Goldfarb of Washington for her work with SANGO-Kenya, a non-profit organization seeking to improve the lives of women and children in Kenya.

The MLK celebration is a fundraiser for the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund to assist students in Rappahannock in furthering their education. Donate at scrabbleschool.org/Donate.shtml or mail to: SSPF, P.O. Box 121. Amissville, Va. 20106. Questions? Contact nb_roberts@msn.com or 540/661-2013.

What’s happening at the Culpeper Library

Culpeper County Library has a variety of activities this month.

Tiny Tots Story Time for infants to age 2 is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 17, 24 and 31, featuring songs, stories and activities especially designed for children and their caregivers. Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Jan. 19 and 26.

STEAM Squad for 3rd-5th graders will meet at 4 p.m. on Jan. 24. Participate in an afternoon of table-top games at 3 p.m. on Jan. 20. Uno, Exploding Kittens, Would You Rather, Pictionary and more.

Read to Therapy Dogs at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 for grades K-5.

An Adult Spelling Bee will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31. Have the mettle to seize Culpeper’s Best Speller crown? Does your vernacular dazzle? Then join in this friendly competition of words to find out. Prizes will be awarded to the lucky winners. Registration is required at 540/825-8691. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library and La Bee da Loca.

Chronic Disease Self-Management Program

Powell Wellness Center of Culpeper is hosting a free, public Chronic Disease Self-Management Program 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays through Feb. 16.

The small workshop format is for people with a chronic condition and their caregivers. Developed by Stanford University, the program has been found to improve healthful behaviors and health status, and decrease days in the hospital, according to a release.

Discussion will include managing symptoms, working with a health care team, setting weekly goals, problem solving, nutrition and exercise. The program is coordinated by Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services. Contact bvermillion@rrcsb.org or 540/547-4824.

Flexible funding grant applications now open

The PATH Foundation is excited to announce applications are now open for the latest Flexible Funding grant cycle, with a total of $1.25 million in available funds.

Flexible Funding grants will provide up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating support to nonprofit organizations that reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation within Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties.

“Flexible Funding has been a great opportunity for organizations to get unrestricted support to help fulfill their missions,” said Christy Connolly, President and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “Our goal for Flexible Funding is to prioritize organizations helping those in our community who are most in need. In doing so, we hope to support their work, and continue our own, to strengthen our area’s overall health and vitality.

General operating support is not open through the grant to faith communities, fire and rescue, schools or governments. But these groups can submit requests for new or ongoing programs, if these programs are community-facing and intersect with the PATH Foundation’s four priority areas: Access to Health, Childhood Wellness, Mental Health and Senior Services.

Applications close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. Award recipients will be notified in March and successful grantees must use their funding within one year of the award date. Apply on the PATH Foundation grant portal.

Local students on Shenandoah U President’s List

Shenandoah University in Winchester recently announced 477 students made the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

To qualify, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a GPA of 3.90 or higher. The following local Shenandoah U. students made the President’s List: Connor Houser of Madison; Olivia Atkins of Sperryville; Wayne Romero of Warrenton; Kara Gilpin of Warrenton; Shannon Fowler of Culpeper and Matthew Schmidt of Amissville.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875 with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. With approximately 4,000 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge. su.edu.

Transportation, school break for MLK holiday

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There is no school Monday for students and staff of Culpeper County Public Schools and all other public school divisions in Virginia. Government offices, the library, the DMV and the post office will also be closed.

There will be no trash collection in the Town of Culpeper on MLK Day. Monday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday. The town asks carts be set out by 6:30 a.m.

Human Services board meetings this week

The regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the conference room at Culpeper Human Services, 1835 Industry Dr.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID 19 health screening guidelines. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 540/727-0372 ext. 360.