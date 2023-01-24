Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 25, 2023

Spanberger telephone town hall tonight

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will host her latest telephone town hall 7:30-8:30 p.m. tonight. It will be livestreamed at spanberger.house.gov/live, on her congressional Facebook page and dial in to 833/380-0670.

During the event, Spanberger will answer questions about her work on behalf of Virginia’s Seventh District in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a release from her office. She will give an update on a range of issues impacting district communities and overall economy, including her recently signed-into-law legislation to combat rising rates of overdose in Virginia and to crack down on fentanyl coming through ports of entry on the southern border.

“I’m focused on getting things done for the Virginians I represent and every conversation with our neighbors better informs my work on their behalf,” said Spanberger in a statement. “These conversations allow me to better bring Virginians’ voices to Congress, and I hope many of our neighbors will join us.”

Wednesday’s town hall will be the congresswoman’s 43rd telephone town hall.

Virginia Conservation Assistance Program workshops

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 26 at the Orange Public Works building to provide homeowners and contractors an introduction to the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program.

The statewide program provides 80% reimbursement payments for certain landscape solutions addressing erosion and stormwater such as rain gardens, dry swales, conservation landscaping, rainwater cisterns.

Another workshop will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 at Piedmont Virginia Community College in Greene County. Register at 540/825-8591 or RichardJ@culpeperswcd.org

Financial help with home heating fuel, utility bills

Applications are being accepted through March 15 for assistance with the cost of home heating fuel and heat utility bills. Income eligible households can apply at commonhelp.virginia.gov/access or by calling 855/635-4370 or Culpeper Social Services Department at 540/727-0372, ext. 371.

Assistance is based on the availability of funds and income of all household members must be verified. An example of an eligible household would be a family of four with a monthly maximum income of $3,469.

Allers at Culpeper GOP headquarters today

Republican candidate for State Senate Mike Allers will be in town talking with folks from noon to 5 p.m. today, Jan. 25 at the Culpeper GOP headquarters at 402 S. Main St. Have a cup of coffee, a donut and some conversation. Allers invites residents to share their concerns and bring their expectations for state senator in District 28.

Food handlers: free vaccine clinic at the SEE Center

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is holding a free, walk-in Hepatitis A vaccination clinic for food handlers who live or work in Culpeper, Orange or Madison counties.

The first 100 people to receive the vaccine will receive a $10 gas card.

All ages are welcome to attend the clinic from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the S.E.E. Recovery Center at 710 U.S. Ave. in the Town of Culpeper. Those younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present. Culpeper Wellness Foundation is providing funding for the clinic, according to a recent health district release.

The local health department encourages all food handlers to help keep themselves and the community safe by getting the vaccine.

Local student on Missouri State dean's list

Emma Smith of Warrenton was named to the fall dean’s list at Missouri State University in recognition of academic excellence, according to a school release.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Its purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement, the release stated.

Ruritan chili dinner benefit in Jeffersonton

Jefferson Ruritan Club is hosting a Chili Dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 28, in the fellowship hall at Jefferson Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton.

Dinner includes all-you-can-eat of various types of chili and fixings, hot dogs, salad and drinks. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12 and is free for ages 5 and under.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Proceeds go to local public service organizations, charities and service to community. Contact them at 540/937-5119 or visit JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.