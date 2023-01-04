Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 4, 2023

Potluck, open

mic this weekend

in Rapidan

The Fifth Saturday Open Mic & Jam will be held a week late, at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Waddell Memorial Church in Rapidan. The public is invited.

In its 12th year, the jam begins with a shared potluck dinner then music with joyful noises of all kinds by amateur performers. Gospel and bluegrass have been the predominant styles, although there have been classical guitar, piano and violin offerings, as well as old favorites.

Audience members join in on favorite hymns, and impromptu groups are often formed among the musicians. Questions? Contact pastor Charles McRaven at 434/973-4859.

The Cleopatra Project free guide to poisonous animals

A reference guide to 32 poisonous and venomous animals that live in Virginia is now available for free at at med.virginia.edu/brpc/the-learning-center/the-cleopatra-project.

“The Cleopatra Project—Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia” is filled with full-color photographs as an easy-to-read, valuable reference for parents, educators, healthcare providers and the general public, according to a release from the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health, with partners at the School of Medicine Division of Medical Toxicology and Virginia Master Naturalists.

Work on the book began in 2021 in response to hundreds of exposures to poisonous and venomous animals reported annually in Virginia. Encounters between these animals and humans typically occur when an animal reacts to an unexpected disturbance or to a perceived threat.

Each document entry includes a description of the animal, its habitat and likely geographic range in Virginia, the source of poison or venom, potential physical symptoms and possible animal “look-alikes.”

A companion book, “The Socrates Project—Poisonous Plants of Virginia,” describes the 25 poisonous plants that grow in the wild and is at med.virginia.edu/brpc/socrates.

Virginia Conservation Assistance Program Workshops

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District will be conducting multiple workshops to provide homeowners and contractors an introduction to the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program.

The statewide program provides 80% reimbursement payments for certain landscape solutions addressing erosion and stormwater such as rain gardens, dry swales, conservation landscaping and rainwater cisterns.

Local workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 13 at Culpeper Library, Jan. 26 at Orange Public Works and Feb. 2 at Piedmont Virginia Community College in Greene County.

Register at 540/825-8591 or email RichardJ@culpeperswcd.org.

Culpeper Tourism things-to-do in January

Culpeper Town and Tourism & Economic Development compiled some special events happening this month, as follows:

Jan. 5: Gentle Yoga Flow at Mountain Run Winery—join Pranapiloga for Feel Good Flow yoga for all levels. This gentle flow slowly and carefully explores movements designed to increase strength, flexibility, and balance.

Jan. 6: Salsa Lessons at Burnt Ends BBQ—enjoy free dance lessons and stay to dance the night away with your new moves.

Jan. 6: Culpeper Unhinged 2023 Concert—7 p.m. to midnight at 16178 Bradford Rd. is slated to be the biggest and rowdiest concert in Culpeper ever seen!

Jan. 8: Live Action Role Playing Event at Mountain Run Winery is Central Virginia’s largest medieval fantasy full contact group battle in person.

Jan. 8: Queens of Culpeper Drag Brunch at Burnt Ends BBQ.

Jan. 28: Wild Game Dinner at Inskeep Hall: cocktails and dinner with a variety of wild game options.