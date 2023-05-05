Grand Latin Festival at Culpeper Town Square

Organizers are hosting a Latin-themed festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Sunday outside Tractor Supply in Culpeper Town Square, along James Madison Highway in town.

There will be arts and crafts, Radio La Ley, Marimba, great food, raffles, and representatives from the Free Clinic as well as the Mexican, Guatemala and El Salvador consulates office. The Maryland band, Escalante, will perform. Free parking and admission. Questions? Contact revandresruiz@gmail.com.

State senate GOP firehouse primary is Saturday

A party canvass will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for voters to choose the Republican nominee in Virginia’s 28th District State Senate.

Three-term incumbent State Sen. Bryce Reeves and challenger Mike Allers, a retired educator, will be on the ballot at the local Republican-party led firehouse primary.

Voters in Fauquier and Rappahannock will cast ballots at Grace Elementary School in Bealeton. Voters in Culpeper, Madison and Greene counties will cast ballots at Reformation Lutheran Church in Culpeper and voters in Orange and Spotsylvania counties will cast ballots at Unionville Elementary School in Unionville. All voters must complete a Declaration of Voter Qualification form before voting.

First Fridays season in Warrenton kicks off

Fork in the Road will perform live music for the season opener of First Fridays on Main Street in old town Warrenton. For this year's First Friday, Main Street will be closed from the courthouse to 5th Street. The program will feature food trucks, beer and wine garden, vendors and activities for all ages.

Chamber ribbon cutting on Main Street

Blue Ridge Physical Therapy will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at 4 p.m. today on site at 604 S. Main St. in Culpeper.

Members from the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Culpeper Renaissance Inc. will be there to celebrate.

Honoring Culpeper-area USCT troops

The African-American Heritage Alliance and Right the Record are kicking off a recognition of local Black men who fought for the USA during the Civil War from 6-8 p.m. tonight with an education program inside the Free Gospel Church of Christ, located at the corner of East Davis and East streets in downtown Culpeper.

Learn about the more than 300 men from Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock and Orange who signed up to fight during the Civil War. This event is a prequel to a May 20 commemoration at the Carver Center.

Warrenton sprinter is track athlete of the year

Adalia Coleman, a member of the Bridgewater College women's track and field team, was recently named the VaSID Indoor Track Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year, according to a college release.

Coleman, a junior sprinter from Warrenton, secured the award following her second straight national championship in the 60-meter dash at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, the release stated. Coleman took home the title with a time of 7.54 seconds, which is tied for the fastest time in school history.

She also claimed All-America honors in the 200-meter dash at the national event after placing sixth with a time of 24.80 seconds. In addition, Coleman corralled a pair of ODAC gold medals in the 60m and 200m runs earlier this year. She also was named ODAC Women's Track Athlete of the Meet and earned USTFCCCA All-South Region honors.

Limón to serve second term as Poet Laureate

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden recently appointed Ada Limón to serve a two-year second term as the nation’s 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry, beginning in September, according to a release.

“During her first term, Ada Limón has done so much to broaden and promote poetry to reach new audiences. She also laid the groundwork for multiple laureate outreach efforts to come, many with federal agencies,” Hayden said in a news release. “A two-year second term gives the laureate and the Library the opportunity to realize these efforts and showcase how poems connect to, and make sense of, the world around us.”

Limón has a number of major collaborations under way to share more poetry with the public. On June 1, she will return to the Library to reveal a new poem she has written for NASA’s Europa Clipper mission. Limón’s poem will be engraved on the spacecraft that will travel 1.8 billion miles to explore Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, according to a release.

In August, Limón will appear at the National Book Festival, and at the start of her second term in the fall, the Library will announce details of Limón’s signature project — a first-ever partnership with the National Park Service and the Poetry Society of America to present poems in select national parks across the country — as well as laureate initiatives with federal and non-federal partners.

“I am beyond honored to serve for another two years as the Poet Laureate of the United States,” Limón said. “Everywhere I have traveled during my first term, both nationally and internationally, I've been reminded that poetry brings people together. I am looking forward to continuing the important work of celebrating what poetry can do.”

Downtown Farmers Market season launches

Everyone’s favorite Saturday morning activity returns 7:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market, held in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, located at 318 S. West St.

New and returning vendors will include A Taste for Rustic, Baire’s Choice Mushrooms, Erin’s Elderberries, Fair Winds Farms, Peak View Garden Farm, Court’s Kitchen, Flowers & Floof, Hardigan Farms, Mars Makes!, Native Shire and Persimmons Hollow Farm, Barajas Produce, C & T Produce, Corvallis Farms, Double L Farm & Apiary, Great Harvest Bread Company, Green Barn Bakery, Gringo Mama Salsa, Hock Newberry Farm, Jacked Up Foods, Loving Paws Big & Small, Mandi’s Dandie’s, One Twenty Seven Coffee, Piedmont Farm & Greenhouse, Son of a Bear Ciders, Sunshine Acres Farm, Tana’s Kitchen, Three Springs Farm, Too Hot To Candle, Willowlyn Farms Produce, AnteSEEDent, Rapidan River Master Gardeners and Spelled Ink.

'UNTAMED' online film series launches tonight

This year, Wild Virginia's popular online festival will bring Habitat Islands from the "UNTAMED" film series along with several other short films that highlight local rivers, streams and forests and how we can protect them.

Wildlife corridors are an important topic, especially with the newly released Wildlife Corridor Action Plan, a first of its kind in Virginia, according to a release. The ongoing fight against the Mountain Valley Pipeline will be another topic for some of the films.

The film showcase will screen starting at 6 p.m. tonight through May 7 through a private viewing link. Registrants will receive a password to watch the show anytime during the screening period.

This film fest hopes to inspire Virginia citizens and viewers in other states to advocate for the natural, wild places that seem to be diminishing, according to the release. For previous film fests, there were over 600 viewers.

Questions? Contact Katie Keller at kelle3ke@dukes.jmu.edu or call 434/989-6493.