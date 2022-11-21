Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 22, 2022

Local law firm earns accolades

Walker Jones PC, with offices in Warrenton, Virginia and Washington, Virginia, has been recognized as a Best Law Firm 2023 by U.S. News & World Report.

Partner Amy Totten, with a focus in family law, was additionally recognized as a Best Lawyer by the national publication.

Further, Northern Virginia Magazine recognized three Walker Jones partners with regional accolades. Susan Pierce, focusing in personal injury, Michael Brown, with a general civil practice (real estate, estate planning, and zoning & land use), and Amy Totten, family law were chosen as Top Lawyers 2022 by their Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. peers.

They are featured in the December issue of the magazine now on newsstands. Walker Jones PC has been serving clients throughout Northern Virginia and Washington for 44 years, with a comprehensive scope of legal services.

Transportation taking holiday break

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Nov. 23, 24, and 25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Oak Shade Tree Farm opening

The 2022 Holiday Season at Oak Shade Tree Farm in Rixeyville is fast approaching, and the Mello family is excited to welcome visitors back.

They will be open starting the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Thursdays-Sundays.

In addition to cut-your-own fields, the farm will have freshly cut Spruce trees in a variety of sizes from neighboring family farms. Well-behaved pets are welcome at the farm, but must remain leashed at all times during and are not permitted inside the sales building.

Want to have Christmas photos taken while visiting? Please refer to photography policy at oakshadetreefarm.com. Photo sessions (professional or amateur) are by appointment only. This is to ensure the farm experience is not compromised for other guests or create parking issues.

Questions? Contact Caroline at 540/272-9712 oakshadetreefarm@gmail.com or on Facebook for updates throughout the season regarding tree availability, featured items in the Holiday Shop, etc.

Reva Mobile Food Pantry

Fresh produce, dry goods, dairy and frozen meat are coming on the Reva Mobile Food Pantry from 10-11:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Nov 23 to Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. at 18230 Birmingham Rd., just off of Route 29 South in Culpeper County.

Need food assistance? They can help. All are welcome to the giveaway sponsored by Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, held the fourth Wednesday of every month. No early birds. brafb.org or 540-248-3663.

Veterans virtual job fair today

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are co-hosts for the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair noon to 4 p.m. today.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 80 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

Register at success.recruitmilitary.com and see jobs.dav.org