Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 3, 2020

Spanberger to address supporters on social media Election Night
On Tuesday, November 3, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will watch election results from her campaign headquarters with her family and staff, according to a campaign release.
Given Virginia’s indoor gathering restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic, Spanberger will address supporters and media virtually, time to be announced, through her campaign Facebook and Twitter pages.
Culpeper GOP ‘Victory Party’
The Culpeper County Republican Party will host an Election Night “Victory Party” from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight, Nov. 3 in the Culpeper Center, 137 S. Main St. There will be appetizers, drinks, a deejay and election results.
Culpeper Food Closet’s Buy-a-Bird Thanksgiving Campaign
The Culpeper Food Closet provides more than 600 turkeys to families, individuals, and seniors for Thanksgiving. The ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of monetary donations to purchase the turkeys for $15 each. Do NOT donate a turkey. The Food Closet has no storage space. See ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook to find out how to help.
For information, contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Lake of the Woods installs “tobacco-free” signs in playgrounds
Following the approval and installation of tobacco-free signs at all county and municipally-owned parks in Orange County, the Lake of the Woods Board of Directors has also approved and installed “Tobacco-Free Play Zone” signs at seven playgrounds in the private, planned residential community.
In 2019, the Orange County Office on Youth spearheaded an effort between Parks and Recreation, the Board of Supervisors, and Town Councils in Orange and Gordonsville to approve and install tobacco-free signs at all of its publicly owned parks. The signs request the public refrain from tobacco product use, including cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, dip, etc. within 50 feet of a recreational area (ball field, playground, pavilion, etc.).
The Office on Youth worked with Lake of the Woods General Manger Phil Rodenberg to propose posting of the same signs seen across the community, as was approved in June by The Lake of the Woods Board of Directors.
“LOWA is pleased to participate in this countywide initiative to discourage smoking at playgrounds,” he said.
The Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth empowers Virginia’s youth to make healthy choices by reducing and preventing youth tobacco use, substance use, and childhood obesity. As a 11-year Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth Grantee, the Orange County Office on Youth’s goal was to expand its youth tobacco-prevention efforts to include making recreational areas for both youth and adults healthier in Orange County.
Bon Air JJC residents sent origami butterflies for hope
Young people incarcerated in Virginia’s Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center have been receiving origami butterflies as a symbol of hope from The Butterfly Effect and MomsRising.
The youth justice organizations collaborated on the effort as part of Juvenile Justice Month in October and have already sent 284 butterflies to the inmates of Bon Air, the state’s only remaining juvenile jail.
Each butterfly comes with a letter meant to assure the youth that there are people on the ground thinking of them and fighting hard for a complete end to youth detention, a MomsRising release stated.
The letter states, in part, “Over the past year, kids and families across the world have made over 55,000 origami butterflies to represent the kids in detention centers at the US/Mexico border, and over the past few months those same people have made a butterfly for each of you so you know you’re not forgotten. We chose butterflies because they symbolize that migration is beautiful, and represent hope, love, and friendship. Now more than ever, during this time of COVID, we know how important it is that you are with your families safe, healthy, and free.”
