Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 3, 2020

Bon Air JJC residents sent origami butterflies for hope

The letter states, in part, “Over the past year, kids and families across the world have made over 55,000 origami butterflies to represent the kids in detention centers at the US/Mexico border, and over the past few months those same people have made a butterfly for each of you so you know you’re not forgotten. We chose butterflies because they symbolize that migration is beautiful, and represent hope, love, and friendship. Now more than ever, during this time of COVID, we know how important it is that you are with your families safe, healthy, and free.”