Culpeper County School Board holds demonstration of new electric bus

Students of the Culpeper County Public School system will soon get to see a pair of electric buses driving some of them to school.

The county’s school board held a public demonstration of one of its new electric school buses during its fall retreat on Friday, November 4. The school was able to purchase the two International electric buses after receiving $530,000 through the Federal Clean Bus program last year.

The school board retreat was held at the Culpeper Technical Education Center at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive.

Members of the school board and the school administration went on a ride on the electric bun which was described as “a very quiet ride” by those who experienced the trip. According to the the range of travel for the electric bus in between 135 to 140 miles on a single charge, but recommendations by International to the schools suggest that it travel no more than 120 miles.

According to Steven Bagley Jr., the school’s transportation director, the school system plans to get more electric buses as funds become available but will not completely retire their current fleet of diesel buses until the infrastructure for electric buses is installed. That infrastructure would involve several public available electric vehicle chargers placed throughout the county so that buses could recharge without fear of losing power.

Bagley also mentioned that until such infrastructure has been installed the buses would not be used for longer excursions such as field trips.

“It’s quieter for one, it handles about the same as a regular school bus, '' said driver Chuck Lacey “We were out training yesterday and I thought that the brakes and the acceleration were good. There were a few minor differences, the steering was a little different but you get used to it. We’ll see how it goes when we get out there.”

One issue on the mind of the school system was concerns about safety, first responders and local towing companies were invited by the school to learn how to deal with potential safety issues in anticipation of receiving the electric buses.

“They meet all the federal and state requirements for school buses, “ says Donovan O’Brien, the school’s executive director of operations. “The first responders and local tow trucks understand the unique qualities of the new buses in case they’re ever in an accident or experience any other issues.”

The funding for the electric buses came from the Federal Clean Bus program which is spearheaded by the federal Environmental Protection Program. The clean bus program was provided $5 billion though the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the funds will be used over the next five years for local investments in battery-powered school buses and electric chargers.

The electric buses are expected to be on the road after the Christmas season and will pick up students within the town of Culpeper.