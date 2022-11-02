Culpeper County to hold public hearing on changes to elderly and disabled tax relief program

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on potential changes to local law that could increase the amount of elderly and disabled residents that would qualify for tax relief.

The board approved the meeting which will present a new amendment proposed by its rules committee that would increase the income and financial worth limitations in order for more of the county’s citizens to qualify for Virginia’s Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief program.

This proposal comes after the County Assessor’s office reported that 80 applicants over the last five years did not qualify for the program based on its current limits. Culpeper County currently provides partial tax relief for the elderly and disabled according to state code; that code also authorized the county’s Board of Supervisors to set the limits of income level and assets used to ascertain the level of relief for local residents.

According to information provided by the county, Culpeper has not modified or updated those qualifying limits in several years.

If the proposed amendment is approved by the board the income limit could be raised from $50,000 to $60,000, a difference of $10,000 or 20 percent. The levels for net combined financial worth would also be raised from the current range, which is set at a minimum of $50,000 and rises to a maximum of $200,000.

The new limits for net combined financial worth would start at a new minimum of $60,000 and end at a new maximum of $300,000. The levels for financial worth would be raised across the board by 33 percent which is noted as being “substantial'' in information provided by the County.

Culpeper County’s current limits are reported to be favorable when compared to other counties, nearby Fauquier County is listed as having an income limit of $58,000 and a net combined financial worth limit of $200,000. Another example is Stafford County which lists an income level limit of $35,000 and a net worth limit of $400,000.

According to the county, the amount of tax relief granted in 2022 was $43,048,800 in assessed value; the county found that it had actually lost revenue totaling $236,768 as the figure had been decreasing since 2019. This decrease acted as a sign to county officials that it may be time to increase the tax relief limits.

Culpeper County estimates that installing the new proposed limits could result in an increase of lost revenue from 2022’s amount of $236,768 to $337,735, a difference of $100,967. The county projects that number could grow as more people qualify for the program.

The County Assessor’s office estimates that an additional $67,547 in revenue could be lost from newly applicants that would qualify for the program.

The public hearing is scheduled to be held at the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors meeting on December 6 at the County Administration Building at 302 North Main Street in Culpeper.