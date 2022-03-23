 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper High students learn Ikebana in Garden Club workshop

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Culpeper Garden Club members met with students in teacher Ellie Daney’s horticulture and design classes at Culpeper County High School to offer a workshop in Ikebana, the Japanese art of floral arranging. Club member Linda Taylor led the students in a hands-on demonstration that created 20 individual interpretations of her Ikebana arrangement. A National Garden Club Master Flower Judge, Taylor is certified by the Ohara School of Japanese Arranging and is a respected landscape design consultant. Learn more about the club at culpepergardenclub.org. Culpeper High’s spring plant sale is set April 30 and May 7 at its greenhouse.

