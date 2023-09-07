As the Culpeper football team heads into Week 3, head coach Eric Sherry is hopeful his team will be at full strength. The Blue Devils (0-2) fell to Orange County (1-1) Thursday night 18-8 and had over a dozen players out due to sickness or injury.

“I’m very proud of the kids who played [Thursday],” Sherry said. “Getting so many kids back will be a huge addition for us overall as team.”

After allowing all 18 points in the first half, the Blue Devils defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Quarterback Jeremiah Johnson also got Culpeper on the board in third quarter, scoring on a quarterback sneak.

“It was a well put together drive and it felt good,” Johnson said when asked about the scoring drive. “We played better than we did the first week. I feel good and we are moving in the right direction. We played as a team and are working hard every day to get better.”

Running back JQ Williams led ground game for the Blue Devils with 74 yards rushing.

Culpeper will host Fauquier (0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. and both teams are looking for their first win.

“Fauquier is a solid athletic team,” Sherry said. “We will need to focus on the little things to ensure that we play well.”

The Falcons went 0-10 last season and opened the 2023 season last week with a 38-6 loss to their crosstown rival Liberty in the Bird Bowl.

Both, Culpeper and Fauquier are eager to get that first win of the season.

“We just have to continue to practice hard, continue playing as a team and get better,” Johnson said.