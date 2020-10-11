ASK DR. WATTS: Dogs are quite prone to breast cancer

Of course, one of the keys to successful cancer treatment is early detection. Maybe not so coincidentally, October is also National Pet Wellness Month. In human medicine, it is widely accepted that time and money spent on wellness programs drastically reduces the pain and high cost of serious illness while increasing the effectiveness of treatment. The same is true for our animal patients.

The American Veterinary Medical Association, American Animal Hospital Association, American Association of Feline Practitioners, and the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association have all published policy statements recommending examinations every six to 12 months for all pets. Many of these organizations also advocate regular wellness screenings including complete blood counts, blood chemistry panels, urinalyses, intestinal parasite checks and heartworm screenings.

If it has been more than six months since you pet’s last checkup, October is a great month to schedule a wellness visit with your family veterinarian.

When I took my dog in for a vaccine, the veterinarian found a small lump located on her lower shoulder area. It’s only about the size of a blueberry. The doctor took a needle aspirate and told me it is a mast cell tumor. Do you think it is worth having the mass removed and biopsied?