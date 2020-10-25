ASK DR. WATTS: Help your pets have fun on Halloween

I was told my dog has “trick knee caps.” Is this a serious condition? Do I need to do anything.

A: “Trick knee caps,” or patellar luxation, is a common birth defect in dogs. In affected dogs, the knee cap (patella) slips out of joint (luxates). A dog’s knee, or stifle, is located on the rear legs near the body. Counting the hip as the first joint, the stifle is the second joint down the leg. Normally, a long ligament holds the round patella in a V-shaped groove of bone. The patella acts like a pulley in redirecting force around the angle of the joint. It should be able to move slightly from side to side, but should not be able to come out of the groove. Dogs with patellar luxation have shallow bony grooves, excessively long ligaments, or both.

Mildly affected dogs often experience no symptoms at all. Frequently, the condition is detected by a veterinarian during a thorough physical exam when no abnormality has been noted by the dog’s family. Sometimes owners will notice the dog holding up a rear leg for several steps, usually after resting or during a quick run. The lameness will typically last only a few steps and then will spontaneously correct itself. Usually, there is little or no pain associated with the lameness.