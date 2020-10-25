ASK DR. WATTS: Help your pets have fun on Halloween

How can I be sure my pet enjoys Halloween and stays safe?
“Howl”oween is just around the corner, and your pets can have some fun, too.
To help keep them safe, there are several things to remember. First, bring your cats inside! Every Halloween veterinarians see the painful results of horrible pranks played on cats. The problem is worse for black cats. To keep them safe, please bring them inside.
Second, keep your dogs away from trick-or-treaters. Take care when walking your dog on Halloween. Keep them away when the doorbell rings. Costumes scare dogs, too. Costumed children can be injured even by dogs that would normally not be dangerous.
Third, if you let your pet wear a costume, be sure to supervise them closely. The costume should not have small beads, string, or other decorations that can easily be chewed off and make pets very sick.
Fourth, keep them away from the sweets. Chocolate and other sugary treats are not safe for your family pet. If you follow these simple rules, Halloween can be safe and fun for the entire family, including your pets.
Finally, be sure your pets have proper identification in case they slip out unexpectedly. Halloween is the second most likely day for a pet to become lost (the first is July Fourth). The best permanent identification is an implanted microchip. Other identification methods include collars, ID tags, and tattoos. All dogs should wear their county dog license. Also, keep a copy of a current rabies certificate on hand just in case anyone gets bitten or scratched by a scared pet.
I was told my dog has “trick knee caps.” Is this a serious condition? Do I need to do anything.
A: “Trick knee caps,” or patellar luxation, is a common birth defect in dogs. In affected dogs, the knee cap (patella) slips out of joint (luxates). A dog’s knee, or stifle, is located on the rear legs near the body. Counting the hip as the first joint, the stifle is the second joint down the leg. Normally, a long ligament holds the round patella in a V-shaped groove of bone. The patella acts like a pulley in redirecting force around the angle of the joint. It should be able to move slightly from side to side, but should not be able to come out of the groove. Dogs with patellar luxation have shallow bony grooves, excessively long ligaments, or both.
Mildly affected dogs often experience no symptoms at all. Frequently, the condition is detected by a veterinarian during a thorough physical exam when no abnormality has been noted by the dog’s family. Sometimes owners will notice the dog holding up a rear leg for several steps, usually after resting or during a quick run. The lameness will typically last only a few steps and then will spontaneously correct itself. Usually, there is little or no pain associated with the lameness.
More severely affected dogs can spend more time with their knee cap out of joint then with it in place. I have seen patients whose patella could not stay in its proper location at all. These dogs experience regular joint pain and usually have trouble standing up. Surgical stabilization of the stifle joint is warranted in these patients. The surgery involves making a deeper groove in the bone, replacing the patella, and tightening the ligament with sutures.
Although almost any dog may be affected by patellar luxation, most dogs with this condition are small or toy breeds. This is good news since affected dogs under twenty pounds rarely require surgical correction of the stifle.
Any patient with abnormal joints is at increased risk for osteoarthritis. It is common for dogs with patellar luxation to experience arthritis several years earlier than average. For this reason, I routinely recommend lifelong administration of a veterinary-quality joint supplement for every patient with patellar luxation. I also recommend keeping affected pets lean since excess weight will age the joint faster.
Michael J. Watts, D.V.M. operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.
