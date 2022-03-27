ASK THE VETS: Clevengers Corner clinic notches its 17th year

THIS week marks the 17-year anniversary of the opening of Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care. Thanks to the region’s pet owners endorsing our vision of veterinary medicine, the practice has grown and thrived.

Do animals have an appendix?

The appendix is a thin pouch that projects out from the cecum, a part of the large intestine where the small intestine adjoins. Other than the great apes, which are anatomically very similar to humans, few animals have cecal appendices. Among them are rabbits, wombats, opossums, and mole-rats.

Many animals species possess a much larger and well developed cecum than humans. In some, the cecum serves as a place where fermentation of ingested food takes place. It is thought in some circles that the small human appendix is more or less the result of evolutionary atrophy of the larger organ present in many animals, serving little purpose. However, there are also some who argue that the appendix may have a unique role in maintenance of normal bacterial flora or in immune system health.

Our hamster lives in an aquarium with a running wheel, water bottle, and a small house. Does he need anything else to stay healthy?

It sounds like you have the basics. I would prefer not to house a rodent in an aquarium due to poor ventilation. Ammonia levels right above the litter in an aquarium can get quite high and harm the health of your pet. However, you can buy an aquarium lid with climbing tubes that lead to chambers with better ventilation.

Otherwise, be sure you have an open mesh lid and clean the litter several times a week to reduce ammonia buildup. A plastic or wire cage designed for rodents would provide better ventilation and allow for less frequent litter changes.

Also, soft wood litter like pine shavings or cedar chips produce toxic fumes very close to your pet. I always recommend aspen, compressed newspaper or corn cob litter for small animals. Be aware that solid floor surfaces are healthier than metal grates and galvanized steel can cause zinc toxicity in rodents.

A house for hiding, a wheel for exercise, and a water supply changed daily are essential for a long, happy life. Also, be sure to feed species-specific pellet-style food to all small animals so they cannot develop dietary imbalances by picking out only the tasty seeds from mixture diets.

Finally, handle and pet the little guy daily so he remains gentle and tame. Enjoy him.

Dr. Michael J. Watts operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.