ASK THE VETS: COVID-19 and our pets: An update

If you or someone in your home is confirmed, suspected of having or being quarantined for COVID-19, it is recommended to maintain distance and isolation from pets as well as with other people.

It is advised to have a healthy individual in the family provide basic care to the pet such as feeding, walking, and medicating. Avoid direct contact with the pet such as cuddling, petting, snuggling, or sharing food with the animal. If you are the only caregiver for your pet, wear a face mask around your pet and wash your hands before and after interacting with him or her.

In addition, it is still prudent to keep your pets isolated from other people and pets to prevent potential spread from unknown households. This includes walking your dog on leash and keeping six feet of distance from other families, staying away from dog parks or interacting with animals at pet stores, keeping cats indoors, and not allowing your pets to have contact with people outside of your household.

Essentially, have your pets do what you are doing!

The signs and symptoms in pets of a possible COVID-19 infection are not well known due to the small number of apparent cases. They are suspected to be similar to humans, including, but not limited to, gastrointestinal signs, respiratory symptoms, fever and lethargy.