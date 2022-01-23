ASK THE VETS: Every day, vets' practices accomplish extraordinary things

I HAVE been practicing veterinary medicine for over 22 years. Being immersed in my profession every day, I only rarely step back to notice the remarkable things veterinary teams accomplish on a routine basis. Last week, I had the occasion to appreciate the exceptional care that can be provided to our pets with a convenience and affordability that is difficult or impossible to find in human healthcare.

On Tuesday afternoon, my office received a call from a longtime client with an elderly dog who hadn’t been acting herself for a few hours. We arranged to examine the dog about two hours after the phone call.

I have been treating this pet since she was a puppy. When I entered into the exam room, it was immediately obvious that she was not feeling well at all. At her age, I feared something terrible might be happening. It was only an hour from my office’s closing time.

In that hour, I was able to examine my patient, measure her blood pressure, get results from an extensive laboratory workup, take digital high-resolution chest X-rays, run a multi-lead electrocardiogram, and get back a comprehensive written consultation from a board-certified veterinary cardiologist. We provided initial treatments in the office and prescribed additional medications, as recommended by the cardiologist, to be picked up at a local pharmacy.

After our client and her beloved pet left for home, I experienced the satisfaction of appreciating what just happened. That dog benefited from more advanced healthcare than most people on our planet can access. A full laboratory, X-ray equipment, electrocardiography and an extensive pharmacy were all waiting along a single corridor.

Furthermore, through the wonders of the internet and digital imaging, my patient benefited from immediate input from a specialist without needing a referral. There are fewer than 300 board-certified veterinary cardiologists in the country, and one was able to help me manage my patient on a random Tuesday evening.

I thought for a moment what the same scenario would have looked like in human medicine. I suspect that if I called my doctor’s office at 4 o’clock in the afternoon, I’m likely to need to wait until at least the next day or be referred to an emergency room. In his office, he would have been able to run the EKG, but would have needed to send my blood to a laboratory for analysis—with results back in a few days. For the X-ray, he would have referred me to a local imaging center or hospital. For the cardiologist consultation, I would have needed to make an appointment with another office – and likely wait a few weeks.

It is true that everything that I was able to do in a neighborhood veterinary office would indeed be available in a human hospital. I have had to visit the local emergency room before, and can assure you that it is much more expensive that my client’s final cost of just over $800.

In addition, I think there is value in having the doctor who has known you for years be involved directly with every step of the diagnostic and treatment process. While that is common in veterinary medicine, it is increasingly rare in the human system.

This column is not meant to knock my colleagues in human medicine. I have great respect for the hard work they put in every day and the miracles that modern medicine is able to accomplish. I also do not mean to imply that veterinary care is inexpensive.

I just found myself taking a moment to appreciate the extraordinary things that are accomplished each day in neighborhood veterinary practices. I am especially proud of my profession for doing it with incredible convenience, expertise, and efficiency— and at an extreme value.

Dr. Michael J. Watts owns Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.