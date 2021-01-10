ASK THE VETS: Five new year's ideas to help your pets

Have the primary care-giver for the pet attend the visit. It is very difficult to discuss the care and medical management of a pet when the primary care giver is not present. It is also important to be honest and complete when providing information to your veterinarian. Your pet’s doctor is not going to judge you. He does need to know exactly how your pet is being cared for and everything you have tried on your own. In addition, do be afraid to ask questions. Many people find it helpful to write down a list of questions for the doctor.