ASK THE VETS: Five new year's ideas to help your pets

It’s not too late for New Year’s resolutions for your pets. Here are five suggestions:
(1) Lose weight—According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, over half of all dogs and cats in the United States are overweight or obese. Even a small amount of excess weight can have a dramatic impact on a pet’s quality and quantity of life.
A 14-year study byPurina demonstrated lean dogs live almost two years longer than their overweight counterparts. In addition, the extra padding results in 80% higher incidence of painful arthritis. In addition to arthritis, obesity commonly leads to diabetes and liver disease in cats. “Spoiling” your pet with excess food, treats or table scraps may seem like an act of love. In reality, it is slowly killing your pet and making it more likely she will suffer painful conditions. Resolve in 2021 to show your pet love not with extra calories, but with more exercise and affection.
(2) Clean those teeth—Periodontal disease is the most common condition in household pets. More than 80% of pets over three years of age have some degree of the condition. Inflammation of the oral tissues is caused by the accumulation of plaque and tartar from bacteria in the mouth. This condition is closely associated with many ailments, including kidney disease, heart disease, stroke and liver problems. Some studies suggest that regular dental care can add two to five years to the life of a pet.
(3) See the veterinarian—Are all your pet’s up to date with your veterinarian’s recommendations? If not, January and February are great times to get those routine screening tests and important vaccinations addressed.
(4) Fight disease-causing parasites—Pets can be infected with parasites at any time of the year. The adult stages of deer ticks present during the early months of the year have particularly high rates of infection with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. Keeping your pets on monthly prevention for heartworm, intestinal worms, and external parasites will help them stay healthy and happy.
(5) Improve nutrition—Have you discussed your pet’s food and treats with your veterinarian? Every year, nutritional research helps advance the quality of pet food available. A good quality ration can reduce the risk of disease. Softer, shinier coats, cleaner teeth, and healthier joints are just a few of the benefits of optimum nutrition.
Q: What can I do to make the most of a trip to the veterinarian?
A: In addition to your pet, there are several items you should take to the veterinarian with you. Bring any records you have for your pet, especially if this is your first visit to the office. Also bring along any over the counter medications, dietary supplements, vitamins and prescription medications you are giving your pet. These medications and records will help your veterinarian compile a complete medical history.
Have the primary care-giver for the pet attend the visit. It is very difficult to discuss the care and medical management of a pet when the primary care giver is not present. It is also important to be honest and complete when providing information to your veterinarian. Your pet’s doctor is not going to judge you. He does need to know exactly how your pet is being cared for and everything you have tried on your own. In addition, do be afraid to ask questions. Many people find it helpful to write down a list of questions for the doctor.
For most visits, it is appropriate to supply a fresh fecal sample. If there are any issues involving changes in drinking or urination behaviors, please do not allow your pet to urinate on the way into the veterinarian’s office. If a urine sample is required, a full bladder is most helpful. Similarly, if an ear infection or skin problem is suspected, please do not clean the ears or shampoo the pet before the examination.
Finally, keep an open mind. Even if you have owned many pets over many years, medical knowledge advances every day. Recommendations on nutrition, parasite control, vaccination, wellness laboratory testing and other topics may change from year to year.
Michael J. Watts, D.V.M., operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.