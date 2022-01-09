ASK THE VETS: Five new year's ideas to help your pets

Have the primary care-giver for the pet attend the visit. It is very difficult to discuss the care and medical management of a pet when the primary care giver is not present. It is also important to be honest and complete when providing information to your veterinarian.

Your pet’s doctor is not going to judge you. He does need to know exactly how your pet is being cared for and everything you have tried on your own. In addition, do be afraid to ask questions. Many people find it helpful to write down a list of questions for the doctor.

For most visits, it is appropriate to supply a fresh fecal sample. If there are any issues involving changes in drinking or urination behaviors, please do not allow your pet to urinate on the way into the veterinarian’s office. If a urine sample is required, a full bladder is most helpful. Similarly, if an ear infection or skin problem is suspected, please do not clean the ears or shampoo the pet before the examination.

Finally, keep an open mind. Even if you have owned many pets over many years, medical knowledge advances every day. Recommendations on nutrition, parasite control, vaccination, wellness laboratory testing and other topics may change from year to year.

Michael J. Watts, D.V.M., operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.