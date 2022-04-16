ASK THE VETS: Keep your pet safe from toxic household items

WHAT common items are poisonous to dogs and cats?

Veterinarians are often presented with situations where common household plants and products have led to severe toxicity in pets. Well-meaning pet owners are often not aware of the dangers until it is too late. This list is comprised of some of the more common and deadly toxins found in the home.

Flea and tick products: Cats are extremely sensitive to pesticides. The most deadly to our feline friends is permethrin, a compound commonly found in retail flea products designed for dogs.

I had a hospitalized cat in a medically induced coma as a treatment for permethrin toxicity. This cat was exposed when two dogs in the household were treated with a product that was nearly 45% permethrin. Poor little kitty was exposed when sleeping with the dogs.

I have treated many cats and even a few small dogs with severe poisoning from this deadly chemical. Sadly, several have died. Often unsuspecting owners were trying to save money by purchasing over the counter flea products from retail stores. Not realizing the danger, they applied a small amount of their dog’s flea product to the cat. Please, please consult your veterinarian before using any pesticide on your pet.

Household plants: Veterinarians frequently treat pets for poisoning from consuming common household or garden plants. Two cats have been hospitalized in my practice for almost two weeks now because eating pieces of a lily plant lead to severe kidney failure. Rhododendron, azalea, yew, foxglove, rhubarb, and other garden plants are also very toxic to pets, especially cats. A list of many plants toxic to pets can be found at www.aspca.org/toxicplants.

Pain killers: Please never give your pet medication without a veterinarian’s advice. Just one Tylenol is enough to kill a cat. It is awful to watch a beloved pet die from ibuprofen toxicosis because a well-meaning friend and nurse suggested giving Advil to the family dog. Your veterinarian is only a phone call away. If your pet is in pain, please call.

Antifreeze: Ethylene glycol is a sweet-tasting substance that is dangerous for children and pets. Keep antifreeze well out of reach and promptly clean up leaks on the driveway. Better yet, ask your mechanic or auto supply store for a pet-safe, propylene glycol antifreeze. If your pet does ingest antifreeze, even a small amount, take him to the veterinarian immediately. Prompt treatment saves lives.

Lawn products: Be certain to carefully follow label directions for pesticides and weed killers applied to lawns. Read any warnings concerning pets and consult your lawn and garden specialist when choosing a product. Even if a product is labeled “safe” for pets, it may cause poisoning when applied incorrectly. In addition, long term use of herbicides on lawns has been linked to increased cancer rates in exposed pets.

Food: It is always best to feed your pet a high-quality pet food. However, certain food items are particularly dangerous for pets. These include fatty foods, coffee, alcohol, chocolate, onions, raisins, grapes, macadamia nuts, avocado, yeast dough, mushrooms, moldy food, and raw meat or eggs. Some well-meaning pet owners have made their pets very sick by feeding raw food products. Please consult your veterinarian before instituting untraditional diets.

Garbage: Secure your garbage with tight lids and place trash cans where pets cannot reach them. Food poisoning, intestinal impactions, and mold toxicosis can occur when pets get into the garbage.

Mulch: Dangerous mold toxins can be found in many landscaping mulch. Cocoa bean mulch is particularly dangerous since it also contains toxins that affect the heart.

Rodent baits: Poisons used to rid homes of rats and mice can cause life-threatening internal bleeding in pets. Some pets get into trouble when they eat the rodent that ingested the poison. Households with pets should look for alternate rodent control methods that do not involve dangerous poisons in or around the home.

If your pet consumes any household product or plant, it is best to contact your veterinarian right away. If you suspect poisoning, you may also call the National Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.

Dr. Michael J. Watts operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.