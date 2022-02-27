ASK THE VETS: Make our community a better place to live; shop local

THANK YOU to everyone who voted in the Culpeper Star-Exponent’s “Best of Your Hometown” poll. Everyone in my practice is grateful for being selected the “Best Veterinary Practice” yet again. No matter how many years we are awarded this title, it is always a distinct honor to be recognized by the community for our efforts on behalf of the area’s pets and their families.

This year, we also received the unexpected honor of being named “Best Place to Work.” To me, this is one of the most treasured awards that my practice could ever receive. It is especially meaningful to receive that recognition after two years of a pandemic and during a labor shortage that has hit veterinary medicine particularly hard.

I am so proud of the outstanding group of professionals who make up the Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care team. If we are the “Best Place to Work,” it is mostly because of these exceptional individuals contributing to a harmonious workplace each and every day. I am also grateful for the thousands of clients who have entrusted us with the care of their beloved family pets. It is their support that has allowed our practice to be the best—for our patients, for our clients, and for our employees.

I firmly believe that employee satisfaction is the driving force behind any successful business. Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care has sought to set an example for the veterinary profession and for other family-owned businesses. We believe in paying a living wage, with no full-time employee earning less than $15 per hour.

We also believe in offering benefits that support each employee’s personal goals. That includes heavily-subsidized family health insurance with dental and vision options, short-term and long-term disability insurance entirely paid by the practice, at least three months of paid maternity leave, a managed 401k retirement program, individualized educational assistance, flexible scheduling, pet care discounts, and generous paid time off allowances for vacation, sick leave, or personal days. We also treat our team to fun social and family activities throughout the year.

I have always believed that this kind of workplace is an asset to the community. According to Pope John Paul II, “the purpose of a business is not simply to make a profit, but is to be found in its very existence as a community of persons who in various ways are endeavoring to satisfy their basic needs, and who form a particular group at the service of the whole of society.” When employees can satisfy their basic needs and the needs of their families, they do a better job at work and are more active in the community.

Each veterinary client has a choice each and every time they need a medication, supplement or parasite preventive: Should I make this purchase this from a big online discounter or from my local practice? Each time a pet has a vaccine due, the client has a choice: Should I use a van in the parking lot of a big-box store that will be gone in an hour, or should I schedule an appointment with my local veterinary practice?

I can tell you that choosing your local veterinary practice makes a difference. It makes a difference in the kind of equipment that will be available next time your pet gets sick. It makes a difference in providing tax revenues to your local community, to help keep your own taxes lower.

Most importantly, it makes a difference to the caring people who have dedicated their lives to being there when your pets need them. The people who work in a local business during the week are also your neighbors, your kid’s coaches, and your volunteer firefighters. These are the people who make our community a better place to live—and they are worth supporting.

Dr. Michael J. Watts operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.