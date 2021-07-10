ASK THE VETS: Making summer vacations great when traveling with your pet

Q: I will be traveling a lot this summer and want to bring my dog along. What should I do to prepare him?
A: Appropriate preparation will help you avoid most of the common behavior problems associated with travel. The first step is to be sure your dog is properly crate trained. If not, take the time to make the crate a pleasant place for your dog to stay. As natural den dwellers, dogs can be comfortable acclimated to crates with positive rewards and frequent, short confinements. Crate training will allow you to bring your dog’s “den” on the road. Crates keep dogs safe and confined during car and airplane travel. Anxious pets wandering around a car are dangers to themselves and their traveling companions. Crates also ensure your vacation property will not be damaged by an anxious chewer.
If you have a particularly nervous or anxious dog, your veterinarian may consider prescribing a daily anti-anxiety pill for you to give for the next 6-8 weeks. It is important to start these drugs several weeks before the stressful event for the best result. You may also consider using “dog appeasing” pheromone sprays or collars that can help comfort a dog. These pheromone products can be brought along in the car or used in a vacation home.
If car sickness is a concern, speak to your veterinarian. A relatively new anti-nausea medication, called Cerenia, is highly effective at preventing vomiting. There are several other anti-nausea medications or tranquilizers that may be appropriate for your dog. Some are even over the counter. Since individuals respond quite differently to these drugs, it is usually wise to try a few test doses before you really need them to work.
When you are traveling, be sure to provide adequate fresh water, regular feedings, and appropriate chances to exercise and use the bathroom. Protection from extreme heat, cold, wind, and rain are also essential.
Many travel locations bring differences in the types of parasites or infectious diseases your pets may be exposed to. It is wise to discuss the best way to reduce the risks long before travel. Sometimes a certain vaccine may be advised for a particular region. Frequently, more waterproof insect and tick control may be desired for beaches and lakes. Camping and hiking may require a pet-safe insect repellant that may be different than the usual flea and tick control.
Finally, be sure you have a current health certificate from a USDA accredited veterinarian before you bring any animal across state lines. Many pet owners are unaware of the federal law that requires this paperwork. Health certificates are not just required for air travel. Ask your veterinarian if he is USDA accredited. If so, he will be happy to discuss the details of interstate health certificates with you. Generally, they must be issued within thirty days of travel.
Q: How important is it to give the adenovirus-2 vaccine? One veterinarian’s website does not mention it in her recommendations. I was reading that it can be transmitted through urine, is this correct? If my dogs are kenneled with other dogs while away at training, I’d guess that their chances of becoming infected is somewhat higher?
A: Adenovirus-2 is one cause of infectious tracheobronchitis, often called “kennel cough.” Adenovirus-1 is the cause of infectious canine hepatitis, a frequently fatal disease that is characterized by extreme illness and liver failure. The adenovirus-2 vaccine also cross protects against adenovirus-1.
Adenoviruses can be spread by nasal secretions, saliva, blood, urine, or feces of infected dogs, wolves, foxes, coyotes, bears, and possibly raccoons. Exposure to any of these animals, feces, or bodily fluids would constitute a risk.
The adenovirus-2 vaccine is considered a core vaccine by the American Animal Hospital Association’s vaccine taskforce. Core vaccines are ones that are recommended for all dogs by the immunologists, epidemiologists, and other experts who make up the panel. I trust this panel of experts over any single veterinarian’s opinion.
Generally adenovirus-2 vaccine will be combined in a single injection with canine distemper virus and parvovirus. The adenovirus-2 vaccine is significantly safer than the older adenovirus-1 vaccine that can sometimes be found in catalogs and farm supply stores.
Dr. Watts is a companion
animal general practitioner and owner of Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care. He can be
reached at 540/428-1000.