ASK THE VETS: Making summer vacations great when traveling with your pet

Q: I will be traveling a lot this summer and want to bring my dog along. What should I do to prepare him?

A: Appropriate preparation will help you avoid most of the common behavior problems associated with travel. The first step is to be sure your dog is properly crate trained. If not, take the time to make the crate a pleasant place for your dog to stay. As natural den dwellers, dogs can be comfortable acclimated to crates with positive rewards and frequent, short confinements. Crate training will allow you to bring your dog’s “den” on the road. Crates keep dogs safe and confined during car and airplane travel. Anxious pets wandering around a car are dangers to themselves and their traveling companions. Crates also ensure your vacation property will not be damaged by an anxious chewer.

If you have a particularly nervous or anxious dog, your veterinarian may consider prescribing a daily anti-anxiety pill for you to give for the next 6-8 weeks. It is important to start these drugs several weeks before the stressful event for the best result. You may also consider using “dog appeasing” pheromone sprays or collars that can help comfort a dog. These pheromone products can be brought along in the car or used in a vacation home.