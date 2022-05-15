ASK THE VETS: May this column, my last, have helped your family members with members with fur, feathers or scales

DURING the summer of 2004, this column began a weekly appearance in the Culpeper News. When that newspaper merged with the Culpeper Star-Exponent, this column went right along with it. For eighteen years, I have answered questions and shared information about pets, livestock, public health, the veterinary profession, and even regulatory and legal matters.

Thanks to the internet, what started as a local column for a local audience eventually gained readers outside of our area. Several times over the years, I have received calls or letters from organizations or individuals from other states or countries. It has been a pleasure and an honor to occupy this corner of newsprint for nearly two decades.

My personal and professional life has changed quite a bit over that time. When I began to write this column, I was a young veterinarian commuting to Northern Virginia every day. Eventually, I started my own solo practice in a little house at a flashing light at the corner of Rixeyviille Road and U.S. 211.

When applying for a loan, I wrote a business plan saying that I would be a solo veterinarian until someone built the Clevengers Corner development, and then I would hire another veterinarian. Well, that practice has grown to five full-time veterinarians and twenty-five employees—and they haven’t built a single house yet! In the meantime, that flashing light was replaced by a fully signalized intersection that has since been expanded and realigned. Now, bulldozers are clearing land for hundreds of houses and a large retail center.

With the practice and the area having grown, I am proud of all the great work being done by the team of professionals who surround me every day.

Almost eight years ago, we built the area’s most advanced veterinary facility. A few years later, we became the only practice in Culpeper County to earn the distinction of full accreditation through the American Animal Hospital Association. More recently, we opened the region’s first feline-only veterinary facility in our former clinic building. Later this year, we will be adding laparoscopic surgery capabilities to our state-of-the-art operating suite.

As my professional life has changed, so has my life outside of the practice. As my children grew up and began to move away, I experienced a call to ministry as a Catholic deacon. As many readers of this paper are aware, I was finally ordained a little more than a year ago. This new role has filled my life with new experiences and new joy—but also new time constraints.

Considering my new commitments, the continued growth of my practice, and the recent commencement of massive development surrounding my office, I have decided to make this my last weekly column.

I love being a veterinarian and I have enjoyed sharing my profession with you each week. I hope that something you read here may have helped you protect the health of your family, including members with fur, feathers or scales.

I also hope that the more than 650,000 words that have filled this space through the years may have helped some of the wonderful creatures that share our homes, our pastures, and our planet.

Thank you for reading along.

Dr. Michael J. Watts operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.