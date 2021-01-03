ASK THE VETS: One doctor's thoughts on feeding cats

In veterinary medicine, there is an ongoing debate over whether dogs or cats were the first animal to join ancient man as domesticated companions. Many folks are pretty certain of their choice—and I am one of these.
I have no doubt the first animals to wander up to humans were cats. I think some cats looked at groups of people with fires and food cooking, and headed closer to share the goodies.
Since then, people have been feeding cats—and learning more as we go. The first commercial cat foods were produced in the 1860s. Until then, cats were fed scraps, and what they hunted. Modern kibble was first produced in the 1950s. When I was young, our veterinarian told us to feed cats one kind of food only, and that it would be best if we choose dry kibble. We have now learned to do better.
Cats are complex creatures, and they have their own traits and needs in order to thrive. As we now know, cats can enjoy a variety of foods, have different food needs during their lifetime, and need environmental stimulation in their eating. Most kittens and young cats bond to their owners; owners are almost like parents.
As such, owners show their young cats what, where, and how to eat. It’s important to offer, over time, different foods, both wet and dry. This teaches a cat that many things are food, and that if you give it to them, they can eat it.
During the course of a cat’s life, it may be necessary to change their diet, due to many factors, including disease. If they have learned flexibility with food, changes can be made with relative ease.
That ease in changing diets is vitally important because cats are easily stressed; and stress is detrimental to cats, especially sick ones. We all know that cats are not very happy about car rides, cat carriers, and visits to the veterinarian. These activities are stressful for both the cats and their owners.
We’re learning now that cats are exquisitely sensitive to stress in many unpredictable ways. Loud noises, not enough intellectual stimulation, and routine feeding practices can all stress cats. This stress can lead to such problems as ongoing urinary issues, aggression, picky eating, and frantic overeating.
So what cat traits can make our typical feeding practices stressful for them? First, as compared to dogs, cats are solitary hunters which means they usually eat alone—and they enjoy hunting. Second, cats often like to eat throughout the day, similar to horses grazing.
My dogs happily eat everything at once, and they do not care if they are fed side by side. My cats, on the other hand, will swat at each other if their bowls are close, and they prefer to eat some and wait to eat more. In a multiplepet household, this can be frustrating.
Luckily for all of us cat lovers, there are an increasing number of products and toys that can easily address your cats’ wants and needs. Several food locations can be arranged in some homes, like different feeding stations.
But there are also puzzles for cats to solve in order to get their food and toys that can be filled with food and hidden. These require your cat to actually hunt for his food, which is an activity they enjoy. You need to teach them about it, but the rewards are many. Your cat will be happier, and most likely healthier.
Be sure to discuss ideas with your veterinarian. And have some fun!
Dr. Betty Myers is a veterinarian
at Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care
in Amissville.