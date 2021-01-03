ASK THE VETS: One doctor's thoughts on feeding cats

In veterinary medicine, there is an ongoing debate over whether dogs or cats were the first animal to join ancient man as domesticated companions. Many folks are pretty certain of their choice—and I am one of these.

I have no doubt the first animals to wander up to humans were cats. I think some cats looked at groups of people with fires and food cooking, and headed closer to share the goodies.

Since then, people have been feeding cats—and learning more as we go. The first commercial cat foods were produced in the 1860s. Until then, cats were fed scraps, and what they hunted. Modern kibble was first produced in the 1950s. When I was young, our veterinarian told us to feed cats one kind of food only, and that it would be best if we choose dry kibble. We have now learned to do better.

Cats are complex creatures, and they have their own traits and needs in order to thrive. As we now know, cats can enjoy a variety of foods, have different food needs during their lifetime, and need environmental stimulation in their eating. Most kittens and young cats bond to their owners; owners are almost like parents.