ASK THE VETS: Pet Health Alert: It's tick and flea season

APRIL is in full bloom, and so are the fleas and ticks! This is the time to act if you do not want your pets to suffer later.

Do not make the mistake of using inferior prevention products to try to save a dime now. I promise you will spend more money in the long run.

It is common for pet owners to bring me their dog or cat with a terrible rash that just won’t respond to home treatments. Each day the pet is suffering from allergic dermatitis that itches and burns all day and all night. Every day, it gets worse while their owners fumble through shampoos and pet store remedies. When I finally get the chance to help these pets, their owners are shocked with the diagnosis: flea allergies!

Why are they so shocked? Because they really have tried. They have almost always used flea shampoos, spot-ons, and/or collars (often still on the pet) from some big box or grocery store. Some of these pets even have a chemical odor to them from all the products being tried! It is quite shocking how ineffective some of these treatments can be.

I really do feel sorry for these people and their pets. I know that each one will have to spend the weeks and months battling an established infestation.

For each single flea you see, there are 20 eggs, maggot-like larvae, or pupae getting ready to hatch from beds, carpets, and furniture. These pets suffer unnecessarily and these owners have certainly not saved money. The skin infections, itching, and extra flea products are much more costly than effective prevention could have been. It is all very sad and frustrating.

Recent years have brought significant advances in parasite prevention. Several topical and oral products have been introduced that kill fleas and ticks within an hour! It seems like each year we have newer, safer, and more effective techniques or combinations to battle these critters.

If you are not already using a veterinary-quality flea control product, please talk with your veterinarian today. If you are using the same product you used 10 years ago, you also may want to have a discussion with your veterinarian about whether or not it’s still the safest, most effective option for your pet.

It’s April and your pet is probably already being exposed to these pests. In most cases, it’s not too late to prevent a horror story later this summer. Unfortunately, I know I will be spending the rest of the year helping pets whose owners haven’t heeded this warning. Please don’t be one of them. Now onto this week’s question …

What dogs are most susceptible to getting the deadliest form of Lyme disease?

Most dogs with Lyme disease are successfully treated. Those who suffer fatal infections typically die from kidney failure. It seems that Labrador retrievers and Lab mixes are particularly prone to this form of disease. Good-quality tick control and use of modern Lyme vaccines are particularly important for any retriever.

The other major risk factor is waiting too long to seek veterinary care. Lyme disease is usually quite subtle in early stages. Most pets that die from Lyme disease were mildly ill for several days or weeks before developing serious illness. Some of these patients would have survived if treatment had been initiated when the disease was still subtle.

Please, always seek veterinary attention anytime your dog is acting achy, sluggish, or decides not to eat normally for two days in a row.

Dr. Michael J. Watts operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.