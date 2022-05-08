ASK THE VETS: Please weigh the time, effort and cost of adopting a dog or cat

WHAT is the most frustrating part of being a veterinarian?

I love nearly every minute of my career and would never choose a different profession, so it took me a while to come up with an answer. When I did, I had trouble choosing between two.

The first was the loss of a sense of expertise in the internet age—the frustration of knowing how to help, but not being given the opportunity due to pet owners listening to bad advice.

My second frustration? It’s when people adopt a dog or cat without preparing to care for it properly.

Please understand, I’m not talking about people with pets who come upon unexpected hard times. Most veterinarians I know are very generous with their time and resources to help people who are truly in need. I’m talking about people who do not consider the time, effort and cost that comes along with adopting a dog or cat.

Good-quality nutrition is important, and can be costly. Proper housing and grooming is required. Health-care costs should be considered, including preventing disease and treating the inevitable injuries and illness.

It saddens me to see pets suffer because their owners never looked into what is required to care for them properly.

I see pets that are malnourished, overnourished, parasite-ridden, sick, and in pain with owners who don’t seem to notice or care. That’s hard. Fortunately, it’s not the vast majority of pet owners—but it’s not as rare as you might think.

Most readers of this column who have pets are likely caring for them very well. They are probably members of your family. You probably have a good relationship with your veterinarian. To you, I ask: How have you prepared for when your pet gets sick or injured? Do you have some money set aside? Do you have an extra credit card, just in case? Have you purchased pet health insurance? It seems emergencies always happen at the worst time. Please think about it now so you will be ready.

Having a dog or a cat in your family is a big responsibility. To care for them properly takes time and financial resources. If you are short on either or both, please reflect long and hard about whether this is the right time to adopt that puppy or take in that kitten. Maybe right now, a gerbil or a goldfish would be a better choice of companion.

I don’t think anyone should ever have to choose between caring for a pet and paying their mortgage or putting food on the table. As a veterinarian, I hate seeing people in just that circumstance.

I wish I had the time and money to take care of all those pets myself, but I do not. No veterinarian does. The responsibility to plan for and provide necessary care for a pet rests solely on its family—not its veterinarian.

As do most veterinarians, I work hard to make it as easy as possible to help people care for their pets.

My office offers budget wellness plans to spread costs over 12 monthly payments. We work with a financing company to offer extended payments for unexpected bills.

We are prepared to offer “plan B” solutions and other cost-saving measures if the ideal treatments aren’t affordable.

We donate time and money to charities that help less fortunate people and their pets.

All the while, I dream of a day where all pets will know love and proper care through all phases of their lives.

Dr. Michael J. Watts operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.