ASK THE VETS: Puppies and kittens–oh, what fun!

Getting a puppy or kitten involves many practical considerations – what to feed them, when to get veterinary care, how to house train, how to teach basic commands, how to integrate them with other animals or children in the household.

Beyond these considerations, there is the opportunity and joy of teaching them how to live and thrive in your household.

Just like children, puppies and kittens need play time and nap time. They need to have their own personal space where they can be undisturbed at times. They need a routine that stays fairly consistent in terms of being fed, going outside and going to bed for the night.

Planning for success is the way to go. There are many resources available. Very good books can provide information on raising and training dogs and cats, talented local dog trainers and animal behaviorists are available, and your veterinarian can guide you to what works for your family.

One of the most important steps in adding a family member is choosing what exactly you are looking for. Picking an animal companion that will thrive in your existing family makes everyone happier and healthier. Different breeds – including mixed breeds – have both positives and negatives in terms of personality, health and behavior.