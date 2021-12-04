ASK THE VETS: Sometimes, cats' diseases can threaten human health

Cats that have been vaccinated with a good-quality FVRCP vaccine in the past year will be less likely to develop full-blown symptoms. Longer interval vaccinations will result in variable immunity levels between cats. This virus is a bit complicated to diagnose, but also may respond to Lysine.

Feline Leukemia (FLV) and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) are also common complicating factors with so many cats that have access to the outdoors. Also, Feline Corona Virus (FCV) and it’s cousin Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) are possible complicating viruses in the scenario you gave. FLV, FIV and FCV are easily tested for by your veterinarian. FIP is more difficult to diagnose on a live cat.

There is also a bacterium, called Bartonella, that is carried by about a third of cats in our area. With Bartonella, otherwise minor inflammation of the nasal passages can be worse and more chronic.

If you notice any yellow or green nasal or ocular discharge, any change in appetite or activity, or if any cat is having difficulty getting enough oxygen, you should seek veterinary care. These can be signs of a bacterial infection that needs antibiotics.

Be sure you have sat down with your veterinarian to discuss