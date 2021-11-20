ASK THE VETS: Thanksgiving foods your pet should avoid

A: This time of year veterinarians are usually busy for several days after each holiday. Traditionally, the busiest day of the year for small animal veterinarians is the day following Thanksgiving. One of the more common post-holiday ailments is an inflammation of the pancreas, or pancreatitis. In dogs, the inflammation is frequently triggered by a fatty meal and can be very serious. If your friend’s dog suffered from this disease, it was less likely from the turkey and more likely from the gravy, ham trimmings, buttered potatoes, or pumpkin pie. Some breeds, like miniature schnauzers, are genetically prone to this syndrome and can have life-threatening bouts. Any dog with this condition is likely to require several days of hospitalization and IV fluids. Fortunately, cats do not seem prone to the acute form of this disease.