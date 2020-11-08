ASK THE VETS: The allergy saga continues

A few weeks ago, I wrote about allergies in the context of environmental allergens that pets are exposed to, causing skin issues. There are two other broad categories of allergies we see in animals that I will go over today: flea allergy dermatitis and food allergies.
I will start with flea allergies since those are a little more straight forward. Just as the name implies, this is a skin reaction in an animal that has fleas and is being bitten by those fleas.
The inciting allergen in this case is actually the flea saliva, which has its own histamine-like proteins as well as other allergens so it can create a pretty substantial reaction in animals that have a hypersensitivity.
Diagnosis of flea allergies is finding fleas or flea dirt on an animal that is itchy, its as simple as that! We typically see the itchiness around the base of the tail, down the legs and on the abdomen because fleas tend to congregate in those areas. Treatment is fairly straightforward as well, get rid of the fleas!
To get rid of fleas, EVERY animal in the house (including indoor and outdoor cats) need to have flea prevention for a minimum ofthree months, preferably year-round.
Most animals will need some degree of steroids to reduce the itching and inflammation while the flea problem is being addressed. Flea allergies can create a very robust allergic response, so steroids help bring the animal relief.
If your pet cannot have steroids, then there are other alternatives to treat their discomfort as well. Another important factor to treatment is cleaning the house and anything the animal lays on to remove any eggs from those surfaces.
The best way to accomplish that is vacuuming, and for fabrics that can we washed, washing in hot water and detergent.
The next type of allergy we see in our companion pets is food allergies. Food allergies is a very complex process but in simple terms, an allergen within a food, primarily proteins, are able to reach the immune cells of the skin from the GI tract and it starts an allergic cascade within the skin similar to the mechanism with environmental allergies. In dogs, the top food allergens are beef, chicken, and lamb.
Cats’ top food allergens are beef, fish and chicken. Animals with food allergies will have almost exactly the same clinical signs as a dog with environmental allergies so history is a very important distinguisher here. The really important factor here is seasonality. Obviously, our companion animals are not getting different foods each season so if there is no change with seasons, food is at the top of our list. If the pet is having issues only in spring and fall, then environmental is more likely in that situation.
To diagnose a food allergy, we will do a food trial with a food that has the main proteins broken down to individual amino acids or small chains of proteins so that the body cannot tell what the protein source is. The dog or cat will eat that food, and that food only (no treats, human food, or hunting) for six to eight weeks.
If at the end of that trial period, the skin is better, we know there is a component of food allergy and we can then go further into investigating what exact protein they are allergic to and finding a diet compatible for long term feeding.
Allergies, regardless of the cause, can be extremely frustrating for pets, owners and veterinarians. Working together as a team is the best course of action for management.
If you think your pet has any of these conditions, please schedule a consultation with your veterinarian so we can come up with an allergy plan.
Dr. Hunter Hamblen is a veterinarian at Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!