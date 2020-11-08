ASK THE VETS: The allergy saga continues

If your pet cannot have steroids, then there are other alternatives to treat their discomfort as well. Another important factor to treatment is cleaning the house and anything the animal lays on to remove any eggs from those surfaces.

The best way to accomplish that is vacuuming, and for fabrics that can we washed, washing in hot water and detergent.

The next type of allergy we see in our companion pets is food allergies. Food allergies is a very complex process but in simple terms, an allergen within a food, primarily proteins, are able to reach the immune cells of the skin from the GI tract and it starts an allergic cascade within the skin similar to the mechanism with environmental allergies. In dogs, the top food allergens are beef, chicken, and lamb.

Cats’ top food allergens are beef, fish and chicken. Animals with food allergies will have almost exactly the same clinical signs as a dog with environmental allergies so history is a very important distinguisher here. The really important factor here is seasonality. Obviously, our companion animals are not getting different foods each season so if there is no change with seasons, food is at the top of our list. If the pet is having issues only in spring and fall, then environmental is more likely in that situation.