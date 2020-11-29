ASK THE VETS: Turkey, tinsel and visitors, oh my!

One think that has become more of a concern in recent years is due to the ease of frying our own turkeys. Oil from those is very hot and can cause burns and serious injuries if a pet is left unsupervised near one. Do not dispose of the oil in your yard or property to prevent animals from eating the oil and other harmful things such as rocks on the ground.

If you do have visitors to your home this year and you have a fearful animal, take precautions to make sure your animal has a safe space to go. A fearful dog or cat and new visitors could be a recipe for an escaped pet!

Some tricks are to keep your dog on a leash when you are expecting people to come over, keep them in a crate during that time, or have a command and specific area for them to lay down. It is also prudent to let your visitors know you have a nervous animal and to give some warning when they come over to not startle your dog or cat.

Christmas trees and decorations are going up sooner than ever this year, because, why not? It’s 2020.

If you are a fan of tinsel on your tree like me, keep it out of the reach of paws and noses that may find it fun to eat. Tinsel in a cat or small dog can cause a foreign body, which requires emergency surgery.