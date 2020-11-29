ASK THE VETS: Turkey, tinsel and visitors, oh my!

The holidays are always a time of family, fun, cheer, and food! The pandemic has shifted a lot of people’s holiday plans, but I hope some traditions continue. These holiday times are certainly out of their normal routine for most families, and that can affect our pets in many ways.
I will outline some of the dangers around the holidays that can cause dangers to our furry family members.
The holidays are almost always celebrated with foods that we do not eat on a day-to-day basis, and that can sometimes cause issues for our pets.
Dogs and cats do not handle abrupt diet changes like people can, so large changes in their food can cause GI upset. That can be as mild as some soft stool or slightly decreased appetite, or can be as severe as pancreatitis, a condition requiring hospitalization and IV fluids.
When making new dishes or having gatherings, do not feed your pets table scraps, and keep food away from the reach of wandering noses.
Some of the most common culprits of holiday-time stomach troubles are pan drippings, chocolate, bones from turkeys or roasts and getting into the trash. As always, onions, garlic, grapes, raisins, and chocolates are always toxic, but are often in greater quantity in our homes during the holidays. Keeping those specific foods out of easy reach of our pets is especially important this time of year.
One think that has become more of a concern in recent years is due to the ease of frying our own turkeys. Oil from those is very hot and can cause burns and serious injuries if a pet is left unsupervised near one. Do not dispose of the oil in your yard or property to prevent animals from eating the oil and other harmful things such as rocks on the ground.
If you do have visitors to your home this year and you have a fearful animal, take precautions to make sure your animal has a safe space to go. A fearful dog or cat and new visitors could be a recipe for an escaped pet!
Some tricks are to keep your dog on a leash when you are expecting people to come over, keep them in a crate during that time, or have a command and specific area for them to lay down. It is also prudent to let your visitors know you have a nervous animal and to give some warning when they come over to not startle your dog or cat.
Christmas trees and decorations are going up sooner than ever this year, because, why not? It’s 2020.
If you are a fan of tinsel on your tree like me, keep it out of the reach of paws and noses that may find it fun to eat. Tinsel in a cat or small dog can cause a foreign body, which requires emergency surgery.
Although it’s not directly harmful, dogs and cats tend to really enjoy the water in the tree stand. Pine can be quite irritating to the stomach so if your pet drinks enough, it can cause some GI upset. If you have pets that like to drink the water, use only fresh water, not a tree-extender water additive.
The holidays are always a wonderful time to celebrate with friends and family. And with proper precautions, they can be safe and enjoyable for our furry family members, as well.
Dr. Hunter Hamblen is a veterinarian at Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.
