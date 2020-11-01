ASK THE VETS: Understanding pain in our animals

I sometimes joke that by the time I was 35, there were mornings I was very grateful for ibuprofen. My 35 years is closely comparable to a dog or cat’s five to six years, and that is when we begin to look at them as older adults.
Depending on their conformation, their activity level, their weight, and any history of injury, our animals can and do experience pain. Recognizing these silent signs of discomfort can help you ensure your animal friend is comfortable, and can continue to participate in your life for a long time.
When I was young, pain in animals was discounted as “not important,” or “they don’t feel pain like we do.” Over the past 25 years or so, with advances in our ability to measure pain responses we have come to understand that animals feel pain just as we do, and as badly as we do. They just express it in different ways.
We have all seen sudden and painful moments with our animals. From twisting a leg while running or jumping, to being hurt by another animal or vehicle, to explosive diarrhea, our animals usually let us know when they feel that kind of pain. There is crying, whimpering, unwillingness to get up, and sometimes aggression towards those reaching in to help. All of us remember such times. And I think we usually notice them very well.
Unfortunately, more long-term discomfort may not be communicated so clearly, especially in the case of cats, or stoic dogs. So, how do we know if our dog or cat is uncomfortable or painful? Unfortunately, the answer is not simple, and it varies between dogs and cats. Cats, in particular, are often very secretive about pain.
Dogs, in addition to the vocal cues and the possible aggression mentioned above, have other ways to express pain and discomfort. Often they will lick, scratch, or chew at painful places. Their daily habits—sleeping, eating and drinking, normal interacting – may change. They may show slowness or complete reluctance in getting up and moving around. One leg may shake, or they may position themselves to protect part of their body. Panting, a hunched posture, or a vacant stare can be signs of very significant general discomfort.
Cats can display any or all of these signs. But they also often hide signs of pain, and look like they feel fine. When they do this, they typically will lay calmly with their feet underneath them, sometimes in the sunlight. Otherwise, they may be more reluctant to jump, may seek more or less attention, or may stop using the litterbox normally. Cats may also stop grooming, may hide more, or —at worst—pant. Since cats normally only breathe through their noses, panting is a symptom of extreme distress.
We are lucky to have many tools available to alleviate pain in our companion animals. As in the human field, we have found that pain is often best controlled by a combination of different medications and complementary treatments like acupuncture, laser, and appropriate supplements. While it can take time to discover the appropriate approach for your animal, it pays for itself when we have animals who live longer with more active lives.
Your veterinarian is happy to work with you to evaluate your animal’s possible pain levels, and identify options for controlling pain and improve quality of life. Many times, the point to start this process is before there is any obvious problem. This enables you to address potential pain early—and delay or prevent some symptoms.
Dr. Betty Myers is a veterinarian at Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.
