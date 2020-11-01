ASK THE VETS: Understanding pain in our animals

I sometimes joke that by the time I was 35, there were mornings I was very grateful for ibuprofen. My 35 years is closely comparable to a dog or cat’s five to six years, and that is when we begin to look at them as older adults.

Depending on their conformation, their activity level, their weight, and any history of injury, our animals can and do experience pain. Recognizing these silent signs of discomfort can help you ensure your animal friend is comfortable, and can continue to participate in your life for a long time.

When I was young, pain in animals was discounted as “not important,” or “they don’t feel pain like we do.” Over the past 25 years or so, with advances in our ability to measure pain responses we have come to understand that animals feel pain just as we do, and as badly as we do. They just express it in different ways.

We have all seen sudden and painful moments with our animals. From twisting a leg while running or jumping, to being hurt by another animal or vehicle, to explosive diarrhea, our animals usually let us know when they feel that kind of pain. There is crying, whimpering, unwillingness to get up, and sometimes aggression towards those reaching in to help. All of us remember such times. And I think we usually notice them very well.